Putin Shames Greta Thunberg And Her Handlers Over Environmental Agenda

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday chided Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg and her adult handlers, after the 16-year-old gave an emotional speech at the UN late last month.

"Sure, Greta is kind, but emotions should not control this issue," said Putin.

"Go and explain to developing countries why they should continue living in poverty and not be like Sweden," he added, before saying that it was deplorable how some groups are using Thunberg to achieve their own goals.

In her speech last week, Thunberg lashed out at the United Nations - saying "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at #UNGA: "This is all wrong...You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words—and yet, I'm one of the lucky ones."

Thunberg also filed a legal complaint accusing five countries of inaction on global warming - drawing the ire of French President Emmanuel Macron, and many others who noted that she's left China out of her diatribes and lawsuit, despite being the world's worst polluter by total volume.