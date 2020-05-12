Putin's Longtime Spokesman Hospitalized With COVID-19

Dmitry Peskov, the longtime spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin and one of the most recognizable members of the Russian government - at least to reporters and others who closely follow Russian political news - has been hospitalized with advanced coronavirus symptoms, Russian newswire RIA Novosti reported.

Russia has surpassed the UK to become the country with the second-largest number of "confirmed" cases, behind only the US.

Though Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended a lockdown and warned that the virus is a major problem, urging Russians to stay indoors and follow government guidance, Putin has largely been working from his residence in the Moscow region and running the country via videoconferencing, with only a few in-person meetings.

That means it's unlikely the president has been exposed to the virus, which has infected both his prime minister and several other close aides and officials. Exact details of Peskov's condition are unclear.

According to CNN, three Russian ministers had already tested positive, including Mikhail Mishustin (Russia's PM), Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova and Minister of Housing Vladimir Yakushev.

Peskov, who is 52, has served as the Kremlin's top press secretary since 2012.