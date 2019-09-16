Rand Paul Warns Trump Against "Needless Escalation" Of War

Mon, 09/16/2019 - 11:16

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

President says he’s ‘locked and loaded’ to attack Iran

As President Trump warned that the US is “locked and loaded” to respond to the drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil supply this past weekend, Senator Rand Paul warned that hitting Iran would be a “big mistake.”

Appearing on CNN, Paul warned that any attack on Iran would constitute a “needless escalation” of war.

“The Iraq War, President Trump has said, was the biggest geopolitical blunder of the last generation,” Paul said.

“It destabilized the Middle East and increased the strength of Iran and tipped the balance toward Iran,” the Senator added.

Paul also had stern words for Rep. Liz Cheney, who earlier in the day proclaimed that the US should deny visas for Iranian diplomats at the United Nations General Assembly meeting this fall.

“There was nothing good about the Iraq war and Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney and John Bolton still don’t get it. They are still advocating for more regime change in the Middle East.” Paul declared.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared unequivocally Saturday that Iran is behind the attack:

President Trump tweeted Sunday that he is waiting to hear from Saudi Arabia on how to proceed.

Some warned that Trump’s words make conflict with Iran more likely:

There is a cruel irony in all of this, given that only last week Iran was about to renew talks with the US following Trump’s ousting of John Bolton, who had long advocated for attacking Iran.

