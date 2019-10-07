Rare Fox News Segment Details Saudi State Sponsorship Of 9/11 Attacks

During an episode this past week, Tucker Carlson of Fox News laid out the growing evidence of Saudi state sponsorship of 9/11, based on additional details coming out of the 9/11 victims families' lawsuit against the kingdom.

Noting that the US increasingly appears "on the brink of bombing Iran" he questioned, "why are we doing that?" Carlson answered, "well we're primarily doing that to protect Saudi Arabia."

"Iran had nothing to do with 9/11," he noted in his opening comments. "Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, was so connected to 9/11 that the families of many 9/11 victims are seeking justice — payment as recompense for the Saudis' role. So How exactly does the country and its government get to ignore this?"

Saudi Arabia knowingly provided al Qaeda with support, financing and resources that were material, substantial and critical to the success of the September 11th Attacks — 9/11 victims families' lawsuit.

"A heavily redacted 2012 [government] report describes the support Saudi government officials gave to two hijackers after they arrived in Los Angeles. The officials gave the two al Qaeda members 'assistance in daily activities'..." Carlson explained.

The Fox host also referenced a sworn testimony by a high ranking FBI agent privy to the investigation who admitted the hijackers "would have had zero chance for success without a support structure waiting for them."

"The families still want more information declassified about Saudi involvement and feel as if their own government has betraed them," Carlson continued in his report.

Relative of one 9/11 victim, Brett Eagleson, said during the segment, "One would like to think that the FBI works for the American people and not the interests of Saudi Arabia."

Carlson added shockingly as part of his report that "Shortly after the attacks the Bush administration allowed more that a hundred Saudis, including members of the bin Laden family to leave the country on chartered airplanes."

"And two years ago the Trump administration cautioned a retired FBI agent from working for the 9/11 families," Carlson added.