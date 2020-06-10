Rockets Slam Into US Embassy Compound In Baghdad Late Night Attack

Late into Wednesday night local time, multiple rockets were fired at the high secured Green Zone in Baghdad, with at least one rocket appearing to score a direct hit on the front of the US Embassy, according to initial reports.

Video confirmation of the incident is now circulating on social media and shows a building or possibly multiple buildings on fire at the American embassy compound.

BREAKING : Katyusha Rocket attack Targets US Embassy area in Baghdad #Iraq .



Landed near joint ops center: pic.twitter.com/7Gvc44Qylg — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) June 10, 2020

Sirens are reportedly billowing across the Green Zone with an emergency response in progress, though there have yet to be any official reports of casualties. The attack occurred near midnight local time.

Such Katyusha rocket attacks have been semi-frequent on the US compound over the past half-year, most often failing to strike the compound directly, but in this case it appears at least one rocket hit its mark.

Kurdistan 24 journalist Barzan Sadiq uploaded footage of the attack aftermath, which shows fires raging, and described it as the result of Katyusha rocket impact.

More footage shows the aftermath of Katyusha attack on #GreenZone, #Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/CvjtOcSDwn — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) June 10, 2020

Sadiq described that "multiple rockets" fell "near" the US Embassy. Another regional correspondent described further that at rocket slammed into a "joint ops center" at the compound.

Past attacks have been promptly blamed by US defense officials on Iran-backed Shia militias operating in Iraq, such as Kata'ib Hezbollah, and thus ultimately on Tehran.

The US Embassy at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq. Via Reuters

Tensions have been soaring ever since the Jan. 3rd assassination by US drone strike of Iranian IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, as well as Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.