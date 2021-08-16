Mainstream Media Rediscovers Decade Old Ron Paul Afghanistan Speech: "He Was Right"

There's always a clip... the great Ron Paul predicted everything. While horrific scenes from Kabul airport drove headlines in the West, former Congressman Paul's words are trending once again. Newsweek of all outlets is on Monday running a simple headline: 'Ron Paul Was Right'.

In 2011, two years before he retired from Congress, he stepped to the House floor to take up the question of 'should we leave Afghanistan'. He said exactly ten years ago: "If we don't get out now, we'll be there for another ten years."

Ron Paul ten years ago: "If we don't get out now, we'll be there for another ten years."https://t.co/02WTxD3hsS — Ron Paul Institute (@RonPaulInstitut) August 16, 2021

"I think the answer is very clear and it's not complicated. Of course we should as soon as we can. This suggests we should end by the end of the year," he began the prescient and prophetic floor speech.

"If we don't we'll be there for another decade - will be my prediction. The American people are with us."

He went on at the time to once again warn of the perils of nation-building and of foreign intervention, and "democracy building". He predictions were so right on that on Monday even the mainstream media is "rediscovering" the remarks.

"Ron Paul was right": Rep's decade-old Afghanistan remarks resurface amid crisis https://t.co/l0f0KZljrn — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 16, 2021

"It's time to get out of Afghanistan. it's a fruitless venture, too much has been lost, the chance of 'winning' since we don't even know what we're going to win doesn't exist... financially there's a good reason to come home as well," he spelled out at the time.

"We can't change Afghanistan," he said. "Even if you could, you're not supposed to. You don't have the moral authority, you don't have the constitutional authority."

When will the beltway blob actually listen?

Dr. Paul proven right once again... watch the full speech below: