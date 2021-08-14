Russian & Chinese Armies Pledge Deepened Military Cooperation As Afghanistan Unravels

On the heels of the latest joint Russian-Chinese strategic drills, dubbed 'Sibu/Interaction 2021' and held in northwest China's Ningxia region this week, China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe announced Friday that the Chinese and Russian armies have agreed to boost military cooperation in order to ensure "stability" and "protect peace" globally. Crucially this comes at a moment the security situation is unraveling amid lightning fast Taliban advances in Afghanistan as US troops exit.

"The world has been swept by a large-scale pandemic and is witnessing a lot of changes. In these conditions, the armies of China and the Russian Federation will strengthen strategic interaction and comprehensive pragmatic cooperation," Fenghe was quoted as saying by China's foreign ministry.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu & Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe

"We will make another considerable contribution to maintaining peace and stability on our planet," the top defense chief emphasized. It comes as both countries find themselves under a growing regimen of US targeted sanctions, and as tensions continue to soar in the South China Sea, and particularly over Taiwan, given Biden recently authorized the administration's first major weapons sale to the democratic island this month.

The statement also comes following a recent lengthy report issued by Russia's foreign ministry which charges Washington with being a destabilizing force and serial human rights abuser across the globe. "The United States continues to grossly violate human rights both inside and outside the country, including through illegal unilateral coercive measures (sanctions)..." the Russian government document said.

And in another development being widely reported Friday, the CIA is mulling the creation of a China-focused spy division. According to the reports:

The Central Intelligence Agency is weighing proposals to create an independent "Mission Centre for China" in an escalation of its efforts to gain greater insight into the United States' top strategic rival, according to people familiar with the deliberations. The proposal, part of a broader review of the agency’s China capabilities by CIA Director William Burns, would elevate the focus on China within the agency, where China has long been part of a broader "Mission Centre for East Asia and Pacific".

No doubt the CIA and Pentagon were closely monitoring these latest joint China-Russia military drills, said to be the first of their kind since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal detailed that "The drills, which kicked off Monday in Ningxia region, are focused on counterterrorism and jointly maintaining security and stability in the region, according to statements by the two countries’ defense ministries."

Russian media described that the drills included over 10,000 troops, some 200 pieces of armor, 90 artillery guns, and over 100 military aircraft from both sides.