Russia Issues Rare Call For "Restraint" From Iran After Uranium Metal Production

Iran's "shock" move to produce uranium metal which is a crucial component that can be used to form the core of nuclear weapons (while still also having peaceful energy applications), blowing past a firm ban stipulated by the 2015 nuclear deal, has caught Russia by surprise in addition to the Western officials now condemning it.

Russia is urging restraint from Tehran, with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov saying Thursday, "We understand the logic of their actions and the reasons prompting Iran. Despite this it is necessary to show restraint and a responsible approach," as quoted in RIA Novosti.

On Wednesday The Wall Street Journal was the first to report that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) formally informed the UN that: "The Agency on 8 February verified 3.6 gram of uranium metal at Iran's Fuel Plate Fabrication Plant (FPFP) in Esfahan." And the report underscored further that "The Iranian threat to produce uranium metal had alarmed Western diplomats because the material crosses over from uranium enrichment, which can be used for civilian purposes, and is a core component of nuclear weapons."

Russia and Iran have long been strategic allies in the Middle East, with Moscow showing itself willing to do weapons deals with the Islamic Republic despite Israeli, Gulf, and Western objections. Moscow has also remained a leading advocate urging the United States to return immediately to the nuclear deal (JCPOA) in order to avoid "chaos" unleased on the region. Yet Russia has also walked a delicate line in maintaining positive relations with Israel that avoids conflict despite several "close-calls" related to near direct clashes over Syria in recent years.

Despite the Kremlin now calling for "restraint" from Iran, Ryabkov also geared his message toward the other side, warning the Tehran is now demonstrating its "determination not to put up with the current situation," after Joe Biden has waffled on quickly reentering the JCPOA according to prior campaign promises.

The US left & violated the nuclear deal. So it's the US that has to return & implement its obligations.



President Biden has a choice: Break with Trump's failed policies, or build on his failures. Building on his failures will only bring further failure. https://t.co/Q0MIEsGtXt — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif issued a warning to President Biden on Wednesday, saying that the "current window" to revive the Obama-era deal is closing fast.

"Soon, my government will be compelled to take further remedial action in response to the American and European dismal failure to live up to their commitments under the nuclear deal," he said.