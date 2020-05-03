New York, UK Report Fewest Coronavirus Deaths In Over A Month: Live Updates

Summary:

Russia reports 4th straight record new cases

Spain sees lowest deaths since March 18

Zimbabwe asks IMF for $2 billion rescue loan

Moscow Mayor warns 2% of city likely already infected

Roche receives emergency auth from FDA for COVID-19 tests

Niger reports polio outbreak as vaccinations halted

UK, NY see lowest deaths in weeks

France's controversial 'StopCovid' app nearly ready

Boris Johnson names son after doctors who saved his life

Global COVID-19 confirmed cases nears 3.5 million

Update (1200ET): The UK reported 315 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, its smallest daily increase in more than a month, bringing its countrywide total to 28,446.

In NYC, Mayor de Blasio said during his Sunday briefing that the "vast majority” of New Yorkers are complying with social distancing rules (obeying social-distancing rules, despite flocks of people who went outside this weekend to enjoy the early spring weather. The city issued a total of 43 summonses in parks and eight outside.

The city is a step closer to performing its own coronavirus tests, the mayor said. He said that by Friday 30,000 swabs for testing would be ready, ramping up to 50,000 full tests later this month.

In Albany, Gov Cuomo is starting his Sunday press briefing by reporting 280 new deaths over the last 24 hours, the lowest number since March 30. The hospitalization rate has also fallen again.

Holding a briefing with updates on #Coronavirus. Watch Live: https://t.co/5IukEpYock — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 3, 2020

The governor announced plans to sign a law requiring all hospitals in the state to have 90 days worth of PPE on hand at all times.

NEW: New York State will require all hospitals to have on hand a 90-day supply of PPE at quantities sufficient to meet the rate of use during the worst of this crisis. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 3, 2020

"Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it."



The 1918 Influenza Epidemic lasted over 10 months and came in three waves.



The 2nd wave was worse than the first wave.



We must be cautious. The war isn’t won yet. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 3, 2020

Italy also saw some good numbers today.

BREAKING: Italy reports 1,389 new cases of coronavirus and 174 new deaths.



Total of 210,717 cases and 28,884 deaths. — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) May 3, 2020

NEW: Number of recovered coronavirus patients in Italy has reached 80,000. — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) May 3, 2020

Singapore reported a good number.

NEW: Singapore reports 657 new cases of coronavirus, 18,205 cases in total.



647 of new cases are foreigners. — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) May 3, 2020

And Portugal also reported its best numbers in 6 weeks as it prepares to reopen on Monday.

NEW: Portugal reports 92 new cases of coronavirus, 25,282 cases in total.



Portugal's lowest increase since March 16. — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) May 3, 2020

NEW: Portugal ended coronavirus state of emergency, begins reopening on Monday. — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) May 3, 2020

As more doctors around the world warn about the dangers of halting vaccination campaigns - particularly in impoverished parts of the developing world - to focus on the coronavirus, Niger has reported its first outbreak of polio this year as vaccinations were rolled back.

AFRICA: Niger reports new polio outbreak after vaccination suspended during coronavirus pandemic. - WHO — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) May 3, 2020

Letting its vaccination programs lapse is just the latest blow to the WHO's credibility.

Before we go: According to JHU, we;re only about 50k confirmed cases away from the 3.5 million mark. The latest number was 3,452,285.

Every day, it seems, Russia sets a new record for the largest number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in a day. As we reported yesterday, Health officials in Moscow announced more than 9k new cases. On Sunday, they announced more than 10k new cases, another record sum. In the span of just two weeks, Russia has gone from having a relatively inconsequential number of positive cases to housing one of the largest outbreaks in the world. Of course, the infections didn't just happen overnight. It's merely the latest evidence that by the time Russia closed its Far Eastern border back in January the seeds of domestic transmission may have already been planted.

That would jive with evidence that the first COVID-19 death in the US might have occurred as early as Feb. 6, meaning parts of New York, California and Washington were probably already suffering from local human-to-human transmission.

Russia added 10,633 cases of Covid-19, the highest daily number for the nation so far, increasing for a fifth day in a row. The total number of cases has risen to 134,687, according to the government’s virus response center. Around a half of the new cases are asymptomatic and Moscow accounts for nearly 56% of new infections. Russia’s total Covid-19 fatalities rose to 1,280.

As the Guardian reported, Moscow's mayor warned on Saturday that up to 2% of Moscow’s population may be infected, as hospitals in the Russian capital were overwhelmed and another top government tested positive. If Mayor Sergei Sobyanin’s projection is correct, that would mean more than 240,000 Muscovites have already been infected, 4x the official number.

Russia confirmed 10,633 new coronavirus infections Sunday, bringing its countrywide total to 134,687and marking a new one-day record increase. Russia is now the seventh most-affected country in terms of infections, having surpassed China, Turkey and Iran last week. Roughly 1,280 deaths have been confirmed countrywide. More than half of the confirmed cases are in Moscow or the surrounding area. Sunday's increase was Russia's fourth record-day jump in a row.

After announcing that Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin, on Friday authorities announced the housing minister was the latest top official to test positive. Vladimir Putin has not been pictured in public for nearly a month and is working from his residence outside Moscow.

Hospitals in the capital are already at capacity, with television footage showing ambulances forced to wait for hours to deliver the infected.

As Moscow's hospital system groans, anger is rising across Russia. Recently, the government shuttered two dozen hospitals for quarantines, with many doctors falling sick. Russian independent media and non-governmental organizations have reported anonymous pleas from outraged medical workers who said they had been ordered to the frontlines without adequate protection.

Across the world, the number of 'confirmed' coronavirus cases has climbed to 3.5 million, with hundreds of thousands - potentially even millions - of cases likely uncounted. The number of deaths, meanwhile, is slowly approaching 250,000 (it stood at 244,239 as of Sunday morning). During it annual meeting, the IMF said it had set aside $1 trillion of lending capacity to help emerging-market member states particularly hard hit by the pandemic and some of the ramifications for global financial conditions (negative prices on oil futures, the rapidly strengthening greenback, etc.). 189 countries are members of the IMF, and so far, mostly South American states like Ecuador have asked for large bailouts.

But on Sunday, the FT reported that Zimbabwe had asked for a loan to help clear billions of dollars in debt and avoid an economic collapse. The FT cited a letter from Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to the IMF.

Zimbabwe is about $2 billion behind on payments to lenders, including the World Bank and African Development Bank, and has been excluded from emergency loans from international institutions, the newspaper said.

Following reports that it planned to roll back some lockdown measures, Singapore said Sunday that companies with employees who can work from home will probably be asked to continue doing so even after the country’s partial lockdown ends on June 1, while sectors like manufacturing should prepare for a gradual reopening in the coming weeks, Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister said.

After successfully blocking the president's businesses from receiving any government assistance, political opponents of President Trump have now succeeded in preventing Trump's friends and associates - no matter how tenuous the connection - from benefiting from the program. For example, Texas hotelier Monty Bennett, whose companies are among the biggest known recipients of rescue loans for small businesses hurt by the pandemic, said he will return the money. Bennett is a major Trump donor.

On the pharmaceutical front, as the debate over remdesivir's effectiveness rages, Roche said it received authorization from the FDA for its Elecsys coronavirus antibody test. The test, designed to determine if a patient has developed antibodies against the virus, has a specificity greater than 99.8%.

There were 164 new fatalities, bringing total deaths to 25,264, according to Health Ministry data. That compared with 276 daily fatalities reported Saturday. Total infections rose by 838 to 217,466, down from the previous increase of 1,147. The figures include adjustment on how previous new cases were counted in certain regions, the ministry said.

During a Sunday morning interview with CNN's Jake Tapper - building on Fed Chairman Jay Powell's exhortation for the federal government to push through more stimulus - on its "State of the Union" program, Larry Kudlow was pressed to explain why Congress doesn't just plow ahead with more stimulus.

"Waiting any further - does it make any sense?...There's a real need, we need more money in that program," Tapper said. The confrontational interview followed a CNN report claiming the second round of the 'PPP' had delivered 2.2 million small business loans worth an aggregate $175 billion.

Circling back to Europe, the controversial app - known as StopCovid - that France is developing to trace those who could be infected, known as StopCovid, could be ready by the end of May, the government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told France Inter Sunday. That would be after France starts lifting its lockdown, from May 11, though the government also announced plans to try and extend its 'state of emergency' order until July.

Aside from a few one-off spikes, France has seen deaths and new cases mostly flatten in recent weeks. The country's total case number stands at 130,979 while its death toll is less than 2k at 1,953.

Having returned to work after his struggle with the virus, UK PM Boris Johnson sent a message of encouragement to his supporters... 'We will beat this together'.

If you keep going in the way that you have kept going so far, we will come through this all the faster and the United Kingdom will emerge stronger than ever before. pic.twitter.com/e3xaYF1XEt — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) May 3, 2020

He also announced that he would be naming his newborn son after the two doctors who saved his life during his struggle with the coronavirus.

Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds announced their child’s name, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in an Instagram post on Saturday. The baby was born last Wednesday.

Finally, Spain reported 164 new fatalities over the last 24 hours, compared with 276 for the prior day, bringing the country's death toll to 25,264, according to Health Ministry data. That marked the country's lowest single-day death toll since March 18. Spain counted 838 new cases, bringing its total to 217,466. According to Bloomberg, the figures reflect adjustments made to older cases.