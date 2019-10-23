Russia Says US Has 'Betrayed The Kurds'; Suggests They Scram To Avoid Turkish Death

The Kremlin has accused the United States of betraying and abandoning the Kurds, and suggests that they withdraw from the Syrian border in order to avoid a direct conflict with the Turkish military, according to Euronews.

"The United States has been the Kurds’ closest ally in recent years. (But) in the end, it abandoned the Kurds and, in essence, betrayed them," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding "Now they (the Americans) prefer to leave the Kurds at the border (with Turkey) and almost force them to fight the Turks."

The comments by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to Russian news agencies followed a deal agreed on Tuesday between Russia and Turkey that will see Syrian and Russian forces deploy to northeast Syria to remove Kurdish YPG fighters and their weapons from the border with Turkey. Peskov, who was reported to be reacting to comments by U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey, complained that it appeared that the United States was encouraging the Kurds to stay close to the Syrian border and fight the Turkish army. -Euronews

Peskov said that whether or not the Kurds withdraw as per the deal between Moscow and Ankara, the Russian military police would evacuate, leaving the Kurds to fight the Turkish army on their own.