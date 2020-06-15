Russian Court Sentences American Paul Whelan To 16 Years In Prison For Spy Conviction

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow in 2018 on charges of "carrying out an act of espionage," has been found guilty by a Russian court on Monday and sentenced to 16 years in prison, reported Reuters.

The verdict was read out loud in Moscow City Court as Whelan stood inside a defendants' cage holding a sign that read, "Sham Trial!"

Whelan holds several passports, including U.S., British, Canadian, and Irish ones, was detained in 2018 in Moscow on espionage, a charge that he denies.

We followed the story over the last several years, read:

Days after his 2018 arrest, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Whelan was on a "spy mission" -- caught with a flash drive of highly sensitive data. He later pleaded not guilty to charges of espionage -- indicating that the flash drive was given to him by an acquaintance and had family photos.

Moscow said Whelan was ranked "at least a colonel" with U.S. spy agencies. After his arrest, BorgWarner claimed he worked for the automotive parts company, holding the position of director of global security.

After the guilty verdict, Whelan's defense said Monday they would appeal the decision within two weeks.

"Today #PaulWhelan returns to court to hear a verdict his case. If he is found guilty after this secret trial with no evidence, the world will see how the Russian judicial system mocks the very idea of justice," tweeted Rebecca Ross, spokesperson at the U.S. embassy in Moscow.

Ross continued: "Ambassador Sullivan arrived at Moscow courthouse where verdict expected in #PaulWhelan case. Will authorities show the world, and the Russian people that their judicial system is fair, or will we see a conviction after a secret trial with no evidence?"

She said, "Ambassador Sullivan: The United States demands that U.S. citizen #PaulWhelan be released immediately. His conviction is a mockery of justice. The world is watching."

Several weeks ago, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also demanded that Whelan be freed:

"It is unacceptable that Paul Whelan has been denied necessary medical treatment until his condition became dire," Pompeo tweeted on May 30. "We demand Paul's release."

His family, mainly his brother, David Whelan, has publicly defended him on social media:

"Day 535: #PaulWhelan sentenced to 16 years in a labor camp. U.S. Amb. John Sullivan calls it 'a mockery of justice,'" Whelan tweeted after the sentence was announced Monday. "We hope the @RealDonaldTrump Administration will now take action to bring Paul home."

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday that Moscow would be entertained for a prisoner swap deal:

"We have repeatedly proposed options where it would be possible for those U.S. citizens who are serving sentences in Russia to be exchanged for Russian citizens who are serving sentences on far-fetched and unlawful charges (in the U.S.)," Ryabkov told Ria Novosti. "I have no reason to speculate on what may happen next; these ideas have been offered to the Americans many times."

Usually, when an American is detained overseas -- the U.S. press would go into a massive coverage reporting cycle -- with Whelan, not so much.