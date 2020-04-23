Shocking New Data Show 90% Of COVID-19 Patients On Ventilators Won't Survive: Live Updates

Just 48 hours before Georgia was set to become the first state in the country to start reopening its economy, President Trump revealed in what sounded like an offhanded answer to a reporter's question that he "strongly disagrees" with Gov Kemp's decision because it didn't follow the federal guidelines.

Trump's u-turn outraged some supporters who believe the lockdown "cure" is worse than the viral "disease", just in time for the latest reminder of how many jobs have been destroyed by the pandemic so far. Before blaming them as "covidiots", it's worth remembering that many red states haven't been hit nearly as badly as most other states. Even the outbreak at the Smithfield Food's processing plant in South Dakota - an incident that the MSM labeled "the biggest outbreak in the country" and cited as evidence of GOP Gov. Kirsti Noem's "anti-science" agenda - has already subsided, and the rate of new cases has slowed, and the state has only recorded 9 deaths.

Millions of people around the world are beginning to question the wisdom of strict lockdown strategies. Sweden, a country that was once routinely bashed by conservatives for refusing to close its economy and borders, has found that its approach appears to be working. As once doctor who appeared on CNBC Thursday morning pointed out, the number of deaths and cases per capita in Sweden is higher than its neighbors. But not by much. For the record, Sweden has left its schools, gyms, cafes, bars and restaurants open throughout the spread of the pandemic. Instead, the government has urged citizens to act responsibly and follow social distancing guidelines. The country has suffered fewer than 2,000 deaths, and has only confirmed 16k cases, and the strategy has proved broadly popular: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven is now one of the most popular leaders in the modern history of Sweden.

To be sure, even Lofven has admitted that Sweden made mistakes - for example, authorities should have invested more resources in protecting the elderly - and when deaths and cases started to spike a few weeks ago, there were a few uncomfortable days when he faced a hail of doubt and criticism. But he stayed the course, and the country appears to be emerging from the pandemic relatively unscathed. In what is perhaps the country's biggest sign of renewal, Volvo, which was forced to halt production across Europe and furlough about 20,000 Swedish employees, will resume production at its Swedish plants on Monday.

Earlier this week, the mainstream press flew into a tizzy following a report that a leading American vaccine expert named Rick Bright had been ousted as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, allegedly for resisting efforts to join President Trump in pushing hydroxychloroquine. A recent small-scale VA study recently found the drug to be ineffective, news that liberals have weaponized to bash the president, after dismissing virtually every other study suggesting the opposite (particularly when the drug is taken in combination with a Z-Pak).

As it turns out, Bright's claim that his ouster was an act of retaliation for not "toeing the line" turned out to be somewhat embellished.

Possible for several things to be true:



— Trump’s push on malaria drugs was inappropriate



— That push alarmed health officials like Bright



— But some of those officials sent mixed messages about it



— Efforts to oust Bright predated Covid-19, as officials told me months ago — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) April 23, 2020

In the UK, where daily death numbers have remained stubbornly, the government's top medic said Thursday that restrictions on everyday life in Britain will likely remain in place in one form or another until the "next calendar year" due to the time needed to develop and roll out vaccines or find a cure, the country's top medic said on Wednesday.

South Korea, meanwhile, is already preparing for a second wave of the virus in the fall and winter, according Yoon Tae-ho, director general of health ministry, who announced the plans during a press briefing. Many public health experts - including FDA Director Dr. Stephen Hahn, before he "clarified" his statement the other day - have warned that the virus could come roaring back in the fall, combining with the seasonal flu to overwhelm hospitals once again.

The country also plans to secure more medical resources in the event of a bigger outbreak than what it experienced in Daegu, the city at the epicenter of the crisis. SK will continue to remain "on alert" until a vaccine is available.

Indonesia reported 357 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 7,775. The country has reported a total of 647 deaths and 950 recovered cases, numbers that experts say are likely well short of the totals for both cases and deaths.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on China to permanently close all wet markets and other illegal markets selling wildlife for human consumption - something that China has already technically outlawed, just like they 'outlawed' the production of black-market fentanyl.

As more countries begin rolling back lockdown measures, tiny Vietnam, which has reported fewer than 300 cases of coronavirus and no deaths since the first infections were detected in January, said on Wednesday it would start lifting tough movement restrictions, according to Reuters, even as many of its neighbors remain on lockdown. Greece extended its lockdown until May 4, but said some small businesses will start reopening after that date, per the FT. A spokesman for the Greek government warned that "at each stage the impact on public health will be assessed. We're going to take it week by week," he added. A detailed timetable for re-starting the economy will be announced next week."

More countries appear to be reopening as millions confront the undeniable reality that, when faced with the choice of sacrificing their livelihoods or risking infection, most people would opt for the second, even as the WHO's Dr. Tedros warned during a press briefing on Wednesday that the rolling back the quarantines too soon might cause the virus to reignite.

The situation in Russia, which took early steps to keep foreigners out yet never followed up with widespread testing and surveillance, continued to worsen as the country reported 4,774 new cases of coronavirus and 42 new deaths, another record number of new cases, bringing the country's total of 62,773 cases and 555 deaths.

Perhaps the biggest news overnight came out of Australian, where PM Scott Morrison called on all member states of the WHO to support an "independent review" of the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak, further jeopardizing what has been an incredibly prosperous economic relationship with China that had helped the Aussie economy achieve an unprecedented 30-year stretch of growth.

Finally, the Washington Post reports that new data from New York’s largest hospital system showed that survival rates for patients placed on ventilators are even lower than previously believed. The data showed that a staggering 88% of coronavirus patients who were placed on ventilators in the state's hospitals didn’t survive. Doctors, meanwhile, are also seeing more strange complications from the disease involving blood clots and the cardiovascular system. One doctor in China who barely survived his struggle with the virus experienced an extremely strange shift in skin pigmentation.

This news follows yesterday's report which found more than 10,000 nursing home residents in 35 states have succumbed to the virus, representing roughly one-fifth of all deaths in the US.

The number of confirmed deaths from the virus around the world is approaching 200k, while the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 2,645,000.