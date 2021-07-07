Sky News Shows Taliban Seizing Abandoned US Bases & "Treasure Trove" Of Weapons, Ammo

Simultaneous to global headlines spotlighting the hasty "in the middle of the night" US forces quitting Bagram airbase for good, which briefly resulted in looting as Afghan security was caught by surprise, Sky News has aired exclusive shocking footage of the Taliban seizing freshly abandoned US bases (or perhaps not-so-shocking considering the constant follies of America's longest ever war).

"The Taliban are on the march and gaining territory at an astonishing rate," the Sky News segment narratives. "They smell victory," the report says. "They want to show us the treasure trove of military riches they seized with it."

That's right - Taliban militants will gear up for the expected offensive on Kabul and other key parts of the country with fresh US-supplied RPGs, rifles, and ammo that were hastily abandoned by exiting US forces.

"Many of these boxes supplied by Americans haven't even been opened before the Taliban got to them," the Sky report continues.

A Taliban commander was heard saying, "It does help us a lot to have a lot of new weapons to use in battle." He went on to estimate some 900 guns obtained from one US base alone, as well as 30 armored Humvees and 30 pick-up trucks. Likely thousands more have been collected elsewhere. This as the Pentagon has estimated some 90% of US forces have now departed.

Gleeful Taliban: Look at all of our wonderful American toys!

Naturally, the pressing and outrageous question remains: why did the Biden administration and Pentagon fail to secure all this military hardware that can now be used to kill Americans and their Afghan allies and civilians?

Below: screenshot of Taliban commander reading the weapon's markings: "U-S-A!" ...he proudly and mockingly declares...

Meanwhile, as BBC reports the Taliban continues gobbling up territory:

The Taliban have entered a key city in western Afghanistan as they continue a rapid advance before Nato troops leave. All government officials in Qala-e-Naw, provincial capital of Badghis province, had been moved to a nearby army base, the local governor told the BBC. He said the militants were moving "towards the center of the city" and there was heavy fighting with government troops.

And they are freeing prisoners everywhere they go - adding more terrorists to their ranks: "Local sources told the BBC the Taliban moved on the prison in Qala-e-Naw and freed about 400 inmates, including more than 100 of the group's fighters."

The Onion 10 years ago, and AP today



Ten. Fucking. Years. pic.twitter.com/ykEkrRXUbs — PanickedJanet (@SIGSYS) July 6, 2021

And then there's this key line in the BBC report, strongly suggesting precisely what disasters await and are imminent across much of the country: "Afghan forces guarding the prison are reported to have surrendered without a fight."

This after US intelligence and defense previously warned that Kabul could fall within six months. Or perhaps it'll be more like six weeks at this rate.