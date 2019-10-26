"I'm Very Proud Of The Enemies I Have": Soros Predicts Victory For Globalists In 2020

Progressive billionaire George Soros believes that the global surge in nationalism - from Brexit to Trump - is an aberration, and that globalism will make a resurgence after the 2020 US election.

In a recent interview with the New York Times (in which he also endorsed Elizabeth Warren), the 89-year-old investor opined last week in a collection of essays called "In Defense of Open Society" that his brand of globalism - which he defines as an integrated, open society which abides by the law (which is easy to do when allied lawmakers are making them) - is out of favor. Instead, Trump's "America First" approach, debates over Brexit and trade wars have taken precedent.

Looking out a window with expansive views of Central Park, Mr. Soros spoke about China, Mr. Trump and who he thinks will face off against the president in next year’s election. Notably, Mr. Soros is convinced that the arc of history may soon turn back his way, that Mr. Trump’s election and Brexit were the nadir of anti-globalism and that a backlash to that nationalism is coming . “Trump is still doing a tremendous amount of damage,” he said, lifting himself up a bit in his desk chair. “I mean, just the last week what he has done in the Middle East has been devastating for America’s influence in the world,” he said, referring to the withdrawal of American troops from Syria. -New York Times

Soros says Trump "is an aberration, and he is clearly putting his personal interests ahead of the national interests," adding "That's a fact."

"I think it will contribute to his demise next year. So I am slightly predicting that things will turn around."

Soros, of course, will be long gone by the time globalist policies of outsourcing labor and importing noncontributing foreigners bankrupts said "open societies" as waves of debt-laden generations hit retirement age.