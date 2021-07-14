Over 70 Killed As South Africa "Crumbles" Despite Military Intervention

South Africa could be on the verge of collapse, and all the warning signs are there.

The looters have targeted foreign shops, shopping centers, distribution centers/warehouses, and raided gun shops. Shortages are beginning with food, fuel, and ammo.

Over 70 have reportedly been killed since social unrest began last week after ex-president Jacob Zuma was jailed for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry. Supporters of Zuma, the nation's first Zulu president, have been on a looting spree that has crippled KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Johannesburg and disrupted national supply routes, resulting in food and fuel shortages in the affected area.

According to the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, more than 600 stores have been looted with hundreds millions of dollars in damage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the military to quell the unrest, but nothing has worked so far worked.

Civilians are defending their own communities and running low on food, fuel, and ammo; supply chains are destroyed, and it wasn't quick, about a week, as the country faces collapse.

On Tuesday, Sapref refinery near Durban, operated by Shell and BP, had shuttered operations due to civil unrest.

There's also news that the country's top chicken and meat processor, Rainbow Chickens Ltd., was raided by looters, which means widespread food shortages could be imminent.

Allegedly, some security firms are reporting police are "low on ammunition."

some comms from security groups.



thousands of looters/rioters. police low on ammunition reportedly #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/7Q7O7Ehenr — pine_tree_riots (@pine_tree_riots) July 13, 2021

Supposedly from a security group, looters are targeting all the gun shops.

Here's some comms from a bit earlier about the planned gun shops looting supposedly from a security group.#SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/9oqoIVqT7b — pine_tree_riots (@pine_tree_riots) July 13, 2021

not sure about the second part, but the gun store part is true



KZN gun store looted. #SouthAfrica https://t.co/PDdX88Nc1V pic.twitter.com/usLFoPwtBh — pine_tree_riots (@pine_tree_riots) July 13, 2021

Community members have set up private patrols to defend their community from rioters.

community members have set up patrols to defend from rioters#SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/Y01NHxdlwL — pine_tree_riots (@pine_tree_riots) July 14, 2021

Someone explains that the unrest from Zulu rioters is to starve out the "Whites/Indians." The unknown person said this could be "civil war."

seen a couple similar comms messages, they're pretty much impossible to validate tho, so take with a grain of salt



basically each has stated something close to this, Zulu (rioters/looters) have looted then burned down stores with the intention of starving out Whites/Indians pic.twitter.com/UR71Se1lLP — pine_tree_riots (@pine_tree_riots) July 14, 2021

More scenes of the chaos.

📹| Violent scenes in South Africa



▪️Deadly unrest continues to spread across the country.#SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/ix7xU4Vm0n — EHA News (@eha_news) July 14, 2021

Even the police are looting.

When the police are looting and have a getaway vehicle as well! #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/eXaoSgkkcT — Spencer 🇺🇸🇿🇦 (@SpencervanZijl) July 12, 2021

One Twitter user said, "crumbling economy - KwaZulu-Natal - Durban total destruction after mobs in the thousands descended on Nandi Drive looting destroying and burning factories warehouses private businesses shops vehicles."

#SouthAfrica crumbling economy - KwaZulu-Natal - Durban total destruction after mobs in the thousands descended on Nandi Drive looting destroying and burning factories warehouses private businesses shops vehicles pic.twitter.com/QsxWB5nXcC — Evelyn Tremble (@DrumChronicles) July 14, 2021

More chaos.

Footage of private residences being petrol bombed by rioters.

Footage of private residences being petrol bombed. pic.twitter.com/r7EclygHeY — Kobayashi's Basilisk (@FaeceSocietatis) July 14, 2021

Massive manufacturing facility on fire. This was one of many set on fire this week.

Printing facility set on fire last night, the flames are enormous. pic.twitter.com/FMUm6sxImR — Kobayashi's Basilisk (@FaeceSocietatis) July 14, 2021

More destruction of warehouses.

From yesterday, on site footage of the destruction and complete looting of people’s personal storage facilities. pic.twitter.com/pjFp04lUcI — Kobayashi's Basilisk (@FaeceSocietatis) July 14, 2021

Then and now.