Over 70 Killed As South Africa "Crumbles" Despite Military Intervention

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021 - 09:11 AM

South Africa could be on the verge of collapse, and all the warning signs are there.

The looters have targeted foreign shops, shopping centers, distribution centers/warehouses, and raided gun shops. Shortages are beginning with food, fuel, and ammo. 

Over 70 have reportedly been killed since social unrest began last week after ex-president Jacob Zuma was jailed for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry. Supporters of Zuma, the nation's first Zulu president, have been on a looting spree that has crippled KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Johannesburg and disrupted national supply routes, resulting in food and fuel shortages in the affected area. 

According to the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, more than 600 stores have been looted with hundreds millions of dollars in damage. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the military to quell the unrest, but nothing has worked so far worked.

Civilians are defending their own communities and running low on food, fuel, and ammo; supply chains are destroyed, and it wasn't quick, about a week, as the country faces collapse. 

On Tuesday, Sapref refinery near Durban, operated by Shell and BP, had shuttered operations due to civil unrest.

There's also news that the country's top chicken and meat processor, Rainbow Chickens Ltd., was raided by looters, which means widespread food shortages could be imminent. 

Allegedly, some security firms are reporting police are "low on ammunition."

Supposedly from a security group, looters are targeting all the gun shops.  

Community members have set up private patrols to defend their community from rioters. 

Someone explains that the unrest from Zulu rioters is to starve out the "Whites/Indians." The unknown person said this could be "civil war." 

More scenes of the chaos. 

Even the police are looting. 

One Twitter user said, "crumbling economy - KwaZulu-Natal - Durban total destruction after mobs in the thousands descended on Nandi Drive looting destroying and burning factories warehouses private businesses shops vehicles."

More chaos. 

Footage of private residences being petrol bombed by rioters. 

Massive manufacturing facility on fire. This was one of many set on fire this week. 

More destruction of warehouses. 

Then and now. 

