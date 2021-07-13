"Anarchy On The Ground" - South Africa Deploys Military Amid Widespread Social Unrest  

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the military Monday to restore law and order after days of violent protests and mass looting following the imprisonment of former leader Jacob Zuma. The latest round of social unrest is some of the worst since the mid-1990s.

The widespread looting and social unrest were triggered by last week's incarceration of former President Zuma. Ramaphosa addressed the nation Monday evening, pleading for calm and for looters to consider the consequences of their actions.

"We are therefore mobilizing all available resources and capabilities to restore order," Ramaphosa told the nation. "Let me be clear: we will take action to protect every person in this country against the threat of violence, intimidation, theft, and looting." "What we are witnessing now are opportunistic acts of criminality," the president said. He also warned that unrest could undermine efforts to quell the virus pandemic. "Our vaccination program has been severely disrupted just as it is gaining momentum."

The president also warned that in a matter of weeks, "there's a huge risk of food insecurity and medication insecurity."

His comments on national television come 24 hours after COVID lockdowns were extended for another two weeks.

The deployment of the army and other forces have been sent to several townships in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and the North West, as the local police have been overwhelmed by the violence.

The unrest has already disrupted business activity in parts of the country and could undermine the economic recovery and confidence in the country by foreign investors.

"The disquiet about Zuma's arrest is being used as an excuse for sheer, opportunistic looting," said Busisiwe Mavuso, the chief executive officer of Business Leadership South Africa, which represents some of the largest corporations in the country. "The anarchy on the ground puts yet another nail in our ailing economy's coffin."

Extreme violence in #SouthAfrica following jailing of former president #JacobZuma . Despite calls to maintain calm from govt & deployment of soldiers the chaos is intensifying. People are looting the shops as banks & fuel stations remained shut.



pic.twitter.com/tT2Qj3uIEz — The World Reviews (@tworldreviews) July 13, 2021

#SouthAfricaIsBurning

JUST IN - Every single store in the Jabulani Mall near Johannesburg has been looted. Reports and videos of riots at more malls in parts of South Africa.pic.twitter.com/Fr7ybe0bxT — @CitrusRamaphosa (@citrusramaphosa) July 13, 2021

Mams Mall in Mamelodi was gutted last night. Shops here have been fully looted. A shop owner tells me that police eventually left the mall as there was nothing they could do. No police visibility around the Mall this morning. (@AlexMitchley) pic.twitter.com/DkcgkUJUDu — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) July 13, 2021

#DURBAN



Protesters clashed with police in several areas of South Africa and looters ransacked shopping malls on Tuesday as frustrations over poverty and inequality boiled over into the country's worst unrest in years.

30 people have been killed—@Reuters

pic.twitter.com/Rp4baVEEiL — Kennedy Wandera (@VOA_Wandera) July 13, 2021

According to Bloomberg, More than 200 shopping malls were looted on Monday, and retailers had lost an estimated 2 billion rand ($137 million). There's also been widespread looting of warehouses.

A helicopters view of the GAME warehouse in Durban, South Africa being overrun by looters. 🚁



Source: Unknown#ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/1LviUsk58N — Dylan Moore (@MrCPT) July 13, 2021

Dunlap Warehouse Looted In South Africa#JacobZumaArrest pic.twitter.com/9PoAQuec56 — @TheNPCShow on Twitch (@TheNPCShow) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the reaction in markets was most pronounced in the Rand...

If the growing unrest is not contained, then expect the Rand to weaken against the dollar even more.