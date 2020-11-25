South Carolina Man Convicted In Plot To Attack White House & Trump Tower

A South Carolina man who was radicalized by ISIS - possibly via materials spread over the Internet (it sometimes seems like social media companies like Twitter have dedicated more resources to suppressing conservative voices than ISIS recruiters) - has just been convicted over plotting to attack the White House, and a few other locations including Trump Tower.

Kristopher Sean Matthews, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy over his plan to provide material support to ISIS in a hearing before a US magistrate judge in San Antonio.

Matthews acknowledged at the hearing that he had conspired with 22-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina of Cost, Texas, to share bomb-making information, starting in May 2019. The two also conspired to radicalize and recruit other individuals to support the international ISIS organization.

A grand jury indicted Molina and Matthews on Oct. 14 each with one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and one count of providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

When he is sentenced on March 4, Matthews faces up to 20 years in federal prison. He has been in federal custody since his arrest.

Molina, the co-defendant from Texas, who is also in federal custody, faces up to 40 years in federal prison if convicted.