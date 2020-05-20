South Korean Soccer Team Fined For Posing Sex Dolls In The Stands During Recent Match

A South Korean soccer club has been fined for posing sex dolls in the stands during a recent game, Yonhap reports.

South Korean football club FC Seoul was slapped with a 100 million won (US$81,410) fine on Wednesday for posing the sex dolls in the stands with signs, creating an uncanny tableau that apparently offended some of the more priggish officials running South Korea’s premier soccer league.

The use of more than a dozen life-size dolls in place of spectators (since fans weren't allowed at the match) took place during the club's Sunday match against Gwangju FC at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

In a statement, the league accused FC Seoul of "causing great damage to the image and the integrity of the K-League" and offending female fans.

The fine is the largest the league has ever levied against a club, according to Yonhap.

The team has said it will "humbly accept" the fine.