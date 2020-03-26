In Stunning Show Of Hypocrisy, China Shuts All Borders To Foreigners Over Virus Fears

Two months ago, as deaths from China's virus were rapidly escalating and spreading across the nation, Beijing expressed outrage at the measures enacted by the global community to limit the spread of the deadly virus, saying they went way beyond standards accepted worldwide.

Specifically, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing "does not agree with the approach adopted by individual countries to create tension or even panic" by closing borders, trade, and flights to and from China.

WHO boss Tedros also piled on - saying these flight bans and border closures were racist.

And of course, AOC and the extreme left also chimed in on the 'racist' OrangeManBad in The White House and his (now clearly life-saving) Chinese flight bans.

But now, as China claims it has its domestic outbreak under control and that the new cases are ONLY from foreigners, and in a stunning piece of total and utter hypocrisy, they have decided to... Suspend entry of all foreigners' entry to China :

In a Weibo message from Securities Times Network:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Migration Administration: China has decided to suspend the entry of foreigners with currently valid visas and residence permits in China # from 00:00 on March 28, 2020 . Suspend foreigners holding APEC Business Travel Card Entry # . Port suspension, 24/72 / 144-hour transit visa exemption, Hainan entry visa exemption, Shanghai cruise visa exemption, 144-hour visa exemption for foreigners from Hong Kong and Macao in Guangdong, and Guangxi visa exemption for ASEAN tourist groups. Entry with a diplomatic, official, courtesy, or C visa is not affected. Foreigners who come to China to engage in necessary economic, trade, scientific and technological activities, and for urgent humanitarian needs, can apply for visas from Chinese embassies and consulates abroad. Entry of visas issued by foreigners after the announcement is not affected.

Furthermore, China says it has to take these necessary and temporary measures in response to the current coronavirus situation, using practices of various countries as reference.

We look forward to hearing Tedros decry this action by China as xenophobic.