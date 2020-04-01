In Surprise Tweet, Trump Warns 'Iran Sneak Attack' Coming - Tehran To Pay "Very Heavy Price"

For the US administration it appears now is as good a time as any to start a major proxy war with Iran inside Iraq.

Or perhaps the distraction of yet another Middle East war is just what the doctor neocons ordered at a moment the United States and the world for that matter faces its biggest crisis since World War II in the form of the expanding deadly pandemic.

Wednesday afternoon the president tweeted out this stunner: "Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!"

Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2020

For most, the events of January which almost took the US to war with Iran after the assassination of IRGC Quds Forces General Qassim Soleimani, likely feels light-years away into the distant past.

But here we are again, with Trump suddenly threatening "Iran will pay a very heavy price" — clearly a threat of military strike. This after Pompeo and his gang of neocons and the State Department and Treasury have already ratcheted up sanctions further on the corona virus-ravaged Islamic Republic.

This also comes after last Friday the Pentagon was been ordered by Secretary of State Pompeo to begin planning to wipe out certain Iraqi militias which they believe are Iranian proxies, especially the large Kataib Hezbollah Shia militia.

US Patriot missiles in Iraq, via AFP.

However, the administration reportedly remains divided, given it would require an influx of thousands more American troops in Iraq, at a moment the Department of Defense is barely able to get a handle on containing the coronavirus outbreak in its ranks, which it should be noted has lately taken out a whole nuclear aircraft carrier.

The dollar extended gains to session highs immediately following the provocative tweet, with the Bloomberg dollar index climbing up as much as 0.9% on the day, reports Bloomberg.