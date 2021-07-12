Suspected Mastermind Of Haiti Presidential Assassination Arrested

The plot thickens by the day as a Haitian-born doctor who lived in Florida for more than two decades was arrested Sunday with suspicions of being the ring leader in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse last Wednesday, Haiti's police chief said Sunday, according to Miami Herald.

On Sunday, National police chief Leon Charles announced Christian Emmanuel Sanon,63, was arrested for allegedly recruiting the mercenaries as their mission would be to protect him.

Sanon landed in Haiti on a private jet in early June with "political objectives," Charles said. The team Sanon hired was recruited through South Florida firm CTU Security.

"He arrived by private plane in June with political objectives and contacted a private security firm to recruit the people who committed this act," the police chief told reporters, noting that the firm was a U.S.-based security company.

But the team's mission quickly changed when they were given new orders to arrest Moïse.

"The initial mission that was given to these assailants was to protect the individual named Emmanuel Sanon, but afterward, the mission changed," the police chief added.

Many questions remain unanswered about the mysterious plot that led to the president's assassination last week at his private residence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital.

Sanon is now the third Haitian-born suspect with ties to the U.S. Readers may recall last week, within 24 hours of the president's slaying, James Solages, 35, and Joseph G. Vincent, 55, Haitian Americans from South Florida, were arrested. Also, eighteen Colombians were arrested, five remain at large, and three killed.

A video posted on YouTube by user "DrChristianSanon" appears to be an interview of Sanon where he describes the political corruption in the impoverished Caribbean island.

"With me in power, you are going to have to tell me, 'What are you doing with my uranium?'" Sanon says in the interview. "'What are you going to do with the oil that we have in the country? What are you going to do with the gold?'" "We need a new leadership that will change the way of life," he adds.

We noted Sunday that the U.S. is laying the groundwork to deploy troops into Haiti for the fourth time in more than a century.

Moïse's assassination has brought even more uncertainty for the country as fears of political chaos grow.