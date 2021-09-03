Taliban To Announce "Inclusive" Government Saturday, With 'Commander Of The Faithful' On Top

The Taliban is expected to announce its new government on Saturday, Sept.4, after postponing the announcement from Friday, according to a spokesman.

"The movement’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, is expected to have ultimate power over a new governing council, with a president below him, Taliban officials have said," according to The Guardian. The hardline cleric Akhundzada would exercises total control over all spiritual and temporal affairs as 'Commander of the Faithful' over the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' - akin to the Ayatollah in Iran.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, front, via Reuters

The president, however, is expected to handle the day to day affairs. Taliban sources are being widely cited as saying the president will be Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Baradar has been generally seen in the West as a relatively "moderate" figure when compared to the 'alternatives'. He was the Taliban's chief negotiator in Doha stretching back into the Trump administration.

Since easily conquering Kabul a couple weeks ago, Taliban has been in intense deliberations over who will govern and has now reached a consensus, a spokesman said earlier in the week.

The Taliban has previously floated the word "inclusive" government, perhaps as some sort of soft trolling aimed at mocking the West. Here's what "inclusive" is going to look like, apparently:

Haibatullah, a religious scholar from Kandahar whose son was a suicide bomber, is expected to play a theocratic role similar to that played by Iran’s supreme leader. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder and deputy leader of the movement who was imprisoned in Pakistan, is likely to be appointed head of government. Other Taliban officials expected to hold senior positions include Sirajuddin Haqqani, another deputy leader, and Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of the Taliban’s founder Mullah Muhammad Omar, who died in 2013.

It remains that some Taliban officials are actually still on America's designated terror list, with bounties on their heads.

As Taliban leaders in Kabul worked to form a government, humanitarian organizations have warned of impending catastrophe as many Afghans struggle to feed their families amid severe drought https://t.co/BrHu05J8Bw pic.twitter.com/EjFRusql3D — Reuters (@Reuters) September 3, 2021

The new Afghan government will immediately face multiple crises: "The UN has warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe across the country of 40 million people amid a severe drought, growing food insecurity and the upheavals of a 20-year war that forced thousands of families to flee their homes," The Guardian writes.