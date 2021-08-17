Taliban Immediately Moves To Confiscate Firearms From Civilians

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

In what has now become a familiar historical trend, one of the Taliban’s first acts after the militant group took Afghanistan was to confiscate firearms owned by civilians.

Reuters reports that Taliban fighters in Kabul quickly set about collecting weapons from civilians because “people no longer need them for personal protection.”

“We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians,” said a Taliban official.

“Give us your guns. We will protect you.” – Every government that is about to commit mass murder ever,” remarked Spike Cohen.

According to Saad Mohseni, director of the MOBY group media company, Taliban militants visited his compound in Kabul to ask about weapons owned by his security team.

As we highlighted earlier, the Pentagon appears clueless as to how to keep advanced weaponry the U.S. sent to Afghanistan out of Taliban hands.

The common historical theme of militant or dictatorial regimes seizing guns to ensure a monopoly on force is one reason why Americans are so protective of the Second Amendment.

Joe Biden has predictably tried to dilute the right to bear arms during his early months in office, asserting that “no amendment to the Constitution is absolute” while calling gun control a “public health issue” as he attempts to ban “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines.

