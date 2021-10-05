Taliban Raids ISIS Hideout After Kabul Mosque Bombing As US Mulls 'Cooperation'

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Monday that the Taliban raided a hideout for the Afghan ISIS affiliate, known as ISIS-K. He hailed a "decisive and successful attack," he said.

Mujahid said the Taliban killed every ISIS fighter they found at the hideout in the northern Kabul neighborhood of Khair Khana, although he did not give a specific number. A source told Afghanistan’s TOLO News that 10 members of a family affiliated with ISIS-K were killed in the operation.

Image source: Sky News

The raid came after a Sunday bombing at a mosque in Kabul that killed five civilians. According to The Associated Press, nobody intially took responsibility for the Mosque attack, but ISIS-K was quickly suspected since it has been active.

But later as The Hill reported:

ISIS-K, ISIS's affiliate in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for Sunday's bombing, during which no Taliban fighters were killed, the group told The Washington Post.

The Taliban have been busy fighting ISIS-K since the US completed its withdrawal. Last week, the Taliban raided an ISIS-K hideout in the Parwan province, which is north of Kabul.

ISIS-K has taken credit for several attacks against the Taliban in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, where the terrorist group is mainly based.

The US has hinted at further intervention in Afghanistan under the guise of fighting ISIS-K. While the Taliban has accepted help from the US in the past against ISIS-K, since the withdrawal, the Taliban said they don’t need any foreign help to fight the terrorist group.

There have been no known US airstrikes in Afghanistan since the August 29th Kabul drone strike that slaughtered 10 civilians, but the Taliban have accused the US of flying drones into Afghan airspace since then.