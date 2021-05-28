print-icon

Thousands Flee Eastern Congo Amid Further Risk Of Volcanic Eruptions

Friday, May 28, 2021 - 01:00 AM

In the city of Goma in eastern Congo, residents were advised by authorities to pack up their bags and head to the next town as another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo could be imminent, according to The Guardian

"Current data on seismicity and the deformation of the ground indicate the presence of magma under the urban area of Goma, with an extension under Lake Kivu," the local military governor, Gen Constant Ndima, said in a public address.

"We can't rule out an eruption on land or under the lake, which could happen very soon and without warning. The situation can change rapidly, and is being constantly monitored."

Tens of thousands of people have already fled 12 miles west of Goma to another city called Sake. Thousands of others have already crossed the Rwandan border for refuge

A massive evacuation is underway. 

Goma, a city of about two million people, is located six miles from Mount Nyiragongo volcano, which erupted last Saturday. Lava flows spilled into Buhene neighborhood, a suburb of the city, destroying hundreds of structures. 

Saturday's eruption spared central Goma, but now it appears to be coming under threat as hundreds of aftershocks have been felt across the region, suggesting another eruption could be nearing. 

The displacement of tens of thousands of people in the eastern Congo could develop into a humanitarian crisis. 

