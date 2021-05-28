Thousands Flee Eastern Congo Amid Further Risk Of Volcanic Eruptions

In the city of Goma in eastern Congo, residents were advised by authorities to pack up their bags and head to the next town as another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo could be imminent, according to The Guardian.

"Current data on seismicity and the deformation of the ground indicate the presence of magma under the urban area of Goma, with an extension under Lake Kivu," the local military governor, Gen Constant Ndima, said in a public address. "We can't rule out an eruption on land or under the lake, which could happen very soon and without warning. The situation can change rapidly, and is being constantly monitored."

An update from our team in #Goma after Sat's volcanic eruption: the ground is still shaking every few mins, with a magnitude 5.3 quake registered by Rwandan authorities. Cracks are visible in the city splitting roads in two -- with some cracks up to 10cm wide. pic.twitter.com/21HQjCMnnq — Concern Worldwide (@Concern) May 26, 2021

Tens of thousands of people have already fled 12 miles west of Goma to another city called Sake. Thousands of others have already crossed the Rwandan border for refuge.

A massive evacuation is underway.

Update: A crowd of Congolese people from #Goma are evacuating to #Sake region in #DRC after #Gvt order of evacuation plan before the threat of #Earthquakes & #EruptionOfNyiragongo is completely eliminated basing on Scientists suggestions. pic.twitter.com/qfMo3JyAsE — Christophe Uwizeye (@ChristopheUwiz) May 27, 2021

Les images et Videos de la population a Goma. Une evacuation de peur d'une autre explosion, une autre eruption volcanique ou un tremblement de terre. Que Dieu sõit avec vous 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/WQSQg7LtTs — WILLY KALALA (@Willyetaisici) May 27, 2021

#RDC🇨🇩: En union de prière avec nos compatriotes de goma qui sont dans l'obligation de se mettre à l'abri de leur ville pour quelques semaines sur décision du gouvernement congolais.



Nous demandons au gouvernement @LukondeSama de tout mettre en place pour une évacuation digne. pic.twitter.com/jn7cL2wCnx — Bukasa Emmanuel (@BukasaEmmanuel2) May 27, 2021

Goma, a city of about two million people, is located six miles from Mount Nyiragongo volcano, which erupted last Saturday. Lava flows spilled into Buhene neighborhood, a suburb of the city, destroying hundreds of structures.

Saturday's eruption spared central Goma, but now it appears to be coming under threat as hundreds of aftershocks have been felt across the region, suggesting another eruption could be nearing.

The displacement of tens of thousands of people in the eastern Congo could develop into a humanitarian crisis.