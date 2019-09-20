Trump "Does Not Need China Deal Before Election", Will Not Accept "Partial Deal"

With sentiment on a US-China trade deal turning decidedly more optimistic in recent weeks, with Goldman's proprietary trade deal odds indicator jumping as high as 40% most recently after tumbling to the single digits last month...

... moments ago Trump poured cold water on expectations for a deal announcement next month when senior Chinese and US officials meet, he doesn’t want to make a partial trade deal with China, that just agricultural purchases won't be enough, and that voters won’t punish him for the ongoing trade war during the 2020 presidential election.

"I am not looking for a partial deal. I am looking for a complete deal," Trump said around noon at the White House during a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, adding that it would not be enough for China to buy more agricultural products, with Trump instead holding out for a comprehensive deal.

One reason why hopes for a deal rose in recent weeks is because Trump administration officials reportedly discussed offering a partial, or "interim" trade deal to China that would delay and even roll back some U.S. tariffs in exchange for Chinese commitments on intellectual property and agricultural purchases. However, in light of today's Trump statement, which perhaps was predicted by the S&P being once again above 3,000, this appears to no longer be the case.

LIVE: @NBCNews Special Report: President Trump and Australian PM Morrison hold joint news conference. https://t.co/RvUnmVFTPm — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 20, 2019

The US president also explained that contrary to Wall Street and pundit expectations - such as those from JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic - he is in no rush to get a trade deal before the 2020 election, adding that he has an "amazing" relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping but that right now they’re having "a little spat."

"I think the voters understand that," Trump said. "I don’t think it has any impact on the election" even though he conceded that it would probably be "positive" for his re-election prospects if the two countries reached a deal.

U.S. and Chinese officials held discussions in Washington this week with the aim of setting up high-level talks in early October. Trump has touted the resumption of negotiations, and last week delayed a planned tariff increase scheduled for Oct. 1 on $250 billion in Chinese goods as “a gesture of good will.”

And now that Trump has once again called China's bluff, we wait to see how Beijing will respond with Trump pulling the rug from under the trade deal.