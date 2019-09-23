'Truth' Versus 'Money & Power' - Let's Talk About Saudi Arabia

Authored by Michael Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,

All wars require casus belli, ostensible justifications. After all, despite humanity’s long history of vicious warfare, interstate combat often requires a government distant from its working class to motivate its people to kill and die for distant institutions and esoteric ideologies. That said, Washington doesn’t exactly have a strong track record of honesty regarding its rationales for war. Few Americans know or care much for their own history… – Maj. Danny Sjursen, USA (ret.) One of the most horrible features of war is that all the war-propaganda, all the screaming and lies and hatred, comes invariably from people who are not fighting…It is the same in all wars; the soldiers do the fighting, the journalists do the shouting. – George Orwell, Homage to Catalonia

It’s fall 2019, and nearly twenty years into a series of disastrous and murderous forever wars sold to the public as a necessary response to 9/11, we’re being instructed to prepare for another one. Replace the Q with an N at the end of IRA and you know what I’m talking about. Of course, this shouldn’t surprise anyone considering much of the U.S. foreign policy establishment has been actively scheming for some invented justification to take out Iran (and many others) for decades.

Our latest hate-week spectacle is being inflamed by a recent attack against key Saudi oil production and processing facilities, which is as ridiculous as you can get given the well-documented history of Saudi Arabia funding and supporting terrorism, including the attacks of September 11, 2001.

To summarize, the American public’s being primed for war because a country which played a meaningful role in 9/11 was supposedly attacked by a country that had nothing to do with 9/11. It’s as stupid, evil and intentional as it sounds.

U.S. foreign policy since 9/11.

Let’s invade all the countries in the Middle East that had nothing to do with 9/11. — Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) September 16, 2019

While most people know 15 of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudis, not many realize just how involved elements of the Saudi state were in planning and financing the operation, or the extraordinary lengths the U.S. government (under Bush, Obama and Trump) has gone to cover up this inconvenient truth from the American public.

For some key facts on the matter, I highly recommend the following article: U.S. Attorney General Barr Invokes “State Secrets” to Cover up Saudi Involvement in 9/11.

Here are a few excerpts:

On Thursday, September 12, one day after the 18th anniversary of the attacks on New York and Washington that killed nearly 3,000 people, a federal court filing revealed that Attorney General William Barr has asserted the “state secrets” privilege to block the release of an FBI report detailing extensive relations between some of the 19 hijackers and Saudi government officials. Victims of the attacks and their families are pushing for access to the 2007 report as part of a lawsuit against the Saudi government launched in 2003 charging the despotic monarchy with coordinating the mass killings. Barr declared there was a “reasonable danger” that releasing the report would “risk significant harm to national security.”

Learning more about Saudi involvement in 9/11 would damage national security? What Barr is really saying is if the American public learned the truth about those attacks, then the sociopaths who actually run the country and repeatedly lie us into endless wars for empire and profit would be exposed.

But there’s a lot more…

In fact, the extraordinary measures taken to conceal the role of the Saudi regime in the 9/11 attacks are driven by the need of US imperialism to maintain its reactionary alliance with the Saudi sheiks and continue the false cover story on 9/11 that has served as an ideological pillar for aggression in the Middle East and the buildup of a police-state infrastructure within the US, carried out in the name of fighting a “war on terror.” Its intelligence agencies have long worked in the closest collaboration with the CIA and the FBI. The exposure of Saudi complicity in 9/11 immediately implicates sections of the US intelligence establishment in facilitating, it not actively aiding, the terror attacks, and sheds light on the multiple unanswered questions about how 19 men, 15 of whom were Saudi nationals, could carry out such a complex operation.

Awkward.

The cover-up of Saudi involvement has been carried out over three administrations, Democratic and Republican alike. It began within hours of the attacks themselves. Eight days after the attacks, at least 13 relatives of Osama bin Laden, accompanied by bodyguards and associates, were allowed to secretly leave the US on a chartered flight. One of the passengers, a nephew of the supposed number one on Washington’s “most wanted” list, had been linked by the FBI to a suspected terrorist organization.

This is the key point. Empire is deeply bipartisan, partly since war can be very profitable, but also because constant war and fear-mongering makes it easier to advance centralized state power and chip away at civil liberties.

There’s no way mass media moguls aren’t aware of Saudi Arabia’s role in 9/11, but they almost never talk about it. In contrast, they spent two years yelling 24/7 about an invented Russiagate theory. This is no accident.

Mass media creates superficial narratives and pushes them to the forefront, while burying or glossing over issues of genuine substance.



Mass media increasingly has the feel of a surreptitious intelligence agency operation. — Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) September 23, 2019

U.S. foreign policy in 2019 is more tied to the hip of Saudi Arabia than ever before, but the good news is it’s mainly loudmouthed elites and other associated scoundrels who promote this. The bad news is it’s always loudmouthed elites and scoundrels who take the country to war.

Via Business Insider:

Only 13 percent of Americans would support the US military joining Saudi Arabia in a conflict as part of a response to a recent attack on two major Saudi oil fields, a new Insider poll of US adults shows.

Meanwhile..

"134 people have been executed this year alone in Saudi Arabia, with six of those killed being children at the time of their arrest, according to a shocking report."



Who else is excited to go to war to protect the Saudis?https://t.co/bQCiSkl5Uk — Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) September 23, 2019

The public has the truth on its side, while the war-promoters and profiteers have money and power. As hopeless as it may seem, it’s imperative we never stop exposing the countless lies told in our name. Lies that kill children, destroy countries and make everyone less safe and less free. Both at home and abroad.

