Tucker Carlson: The WHO Helped China Cover-Up COVID-19

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Tucker Carlson exposed during a powerful monologue last night how the World Health Organization helped China cover-up the severity of coronavirus and how the U.S. media turned a blind eye.

The Fox News host noted how World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom “got his job with Chinese support after he covered up cholera outbreaks in his home country” of Egypt.

Tedros has denied the allegation, which centered around claims he had downplayed cholera epidemics in Ethiopia in 2006, 2009 and 2011 by passing them off as “acute watery diarrhea,” a symptom of cholera.

The United Nations later said that more lives could have been saved if the epidemic had been accurately labeled as cholera.

Carlson then accused Adhanom of setting the standard for corruption within the WHO by congratulating China for its “speedy” response to coronavirus in late January despite widespread evidence that China covered up the outbreak for over a month, lied about its severity and then silenced whistleblowers who tried to warn the world.

“Everything you just heard him say there was a lie,” said Carlson, highlighting an Australian 60 Minutes piece which features an expert explaining how China knew human to human transmission of COVID-19 had happened back in December.

Indeed, as we previously highlighted, on January 14th, the WHO was amplifying Chinese fake news that no human to human transmission of coronavirus had occurred.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

“So the World Health Organization’s leadership tells you that China ‘set the standard’ for the response to the outbreak, apparently that standard includes disappearing doctors who tell the truth about it,” said the Fox News host.

Ai Fen, a doctor at the head of emergency at Wuhan central hospital, asserted that Beijing stopped her from warning the world and subsequently disappeared with her whereabouts being completely unknown.

Pointing out that the U.S. media has completely failed to properly document China’s cover-up of the coronavirus outbreak, Tucker noted how even as late as mid-February officials were seemingly more concerned with political correctness than the spread of the virus.

“In early February, the director of the World Health Organization was still lecturing the public that using terms like ‘Wuhan virus’ was racist,” said Carlson before playing a clip of Adhanom from February 11 in which he asserted that using the wrong name for coronavirus was “stigmatizing.” “You might think that the World Health Organization, a group that got $58 million of your tax dollars last year might care that a government arrests doctors and lies about deadly new diseases, but no, like so many other organizations they are lapdogs for the powerful and that means their real job is sucking up to the Chinese government,” concluded Carlson.

* * *

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me. Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.