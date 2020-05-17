Turkey Demands New NATO Intervention In Libya: "Haftar Must Be Stopped"

Via AlMasdarNews.com,

Turkey issued a strong condemnation of the Libyan National Army (LNA) leader, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, accusing him of intensifying attacks on civilians.

The statement also called on NATO to intervene in order to stop the Libyan National Army and its supporters, especially Egypt, the UAE and France.

“Haftar and his supporters have become more aggressive by launching attacks targeting civilians,” he said, considering that it was similar to what he described as “the Syrian regime’s aggression against its people.”

“They are targeting civilians, including hospitals. Why this aggression?! Because they are beginning to lose their edge in the field,” the Foreign Ministry said.

They stressed that Turkey “believes that the only solution in Libya is the political one, and for that it seeks to achieve a ceasefire there.”

“In the next stage, Haftar must be stopped,” they continued. “Those supporting it must be stopped. NATO should play an important role in this regard.”

At this point is there anyone left who hasn't gone to fight in this war? "A team of Western mercenaries linked with two Dubai-based companies was briefly deployed to Libya to assist Russian-backed strongman Khalifa Haftar." https://t.co/jLdrmJtA7M — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) May 15, 2020

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cawushoglu said, “Egypt and the UAE, along with France, clearly support Haftar,” adding that “French hostility to Turkey has increased after the Peace Spring operation in northern Syria,” which was launched on October 9, 2019 against Kurdish forces, whom Ankara considers terrorists.

Turkey is the largest external supporter of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), a political entity that is recognized by the United Nations.