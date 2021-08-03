Possible 'Mine Attack' Incident Unfolding In Gulf Waters As International Aircraft Dispatched

(update-11:22AM eastern): Statements from Iranian state sources are saying a foreign tanker has struck a mine in the Persian Gulf.

While few details are as yet known or confirmed, international maritime aerial patrols are said to be en route to observe the vessel or vessels directly, possibly including US aircraft in the region.

And who planted the naval mine? https://t.co/YvMxAAX6uR — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) August 3, 2021

However, these early reports out of Iran remain unconfirmed, but seem to point to another major security incident unfolding after last Thursday's deadly drone attack on the Israeli-managed Mercer Street tanker.

One of the potentially distressed tankers is Singaporean flagged 'Golden Brilliant' chemical ship. Interestingly, it's managed by "the same company that managed the Andrea Victory, which Iran attacked with a limpet mine in May 2019," according to one observer.

Iranian Fars Agency: A mine exploded in a tanker in international waters in the Gulf of Oman https://t.co/cHNUuRYZsT — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 3, 2021

Omani observer aircraft are said to now be over waters where one or more vessels may be disabled.

#BreakingNews Unconfirmed reports involving the vessel ASPHALT PRINCESS off Fujairah.

We know:

👉 incident reported ongoing by UKMTO location 24 59.5N 057 28.6E

👉 incident reported 1230UTC

👉 Omani Royal Air Force C-295 maritime patrol aircraft currently over reported location — Dryad Global (@GlobalDryad) August 3, 2021

If the mystery incident is confirmed to have been a mine attack, expect the US military to be en route...

This MH-53E is equipped to clear mines pic.twitter.com/68pvfQI6fV — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 3, 2021

* * *

The UK has ordered ships to exercise extreme caution in Persian Gulf waters off UAE's coast as an unknown incident is unfolding, though few details have initially been given.

A non-piracy incident is currently underway east of Fujairah, with "investigations ongoing," an urgent alert from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) indicates. "The warning notice, based on a third party source, advised vessels in the area to exercise extreme caution," Reuters writes of the developing notification.

Warning 001/Aug/2021



Category: Incident - Non Piracy



Description: An Incident is currently underway in position 2459.5N 05728.6E (Approx.

61 NM East of Fujairah) Investigations ongoing.https://t.co/HAOeC8qZAJ#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/lah2vXIFWu — United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) (@UK_MTO) August 3, 2021

It's as yet unclear which vessel may be involved in a potential distressed situation, but open source maritime tracking information suggests at least one vessel has been deemed "not under command".

In technical terms this simply means means that a vessel is unable to maneuver at this time.

Oil tanker Golden Brilliant currently “not under command” in the Gulf of Oman pic.twitter.com/pt4J0CKr4r — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) August 3, 2021

Reuters reports the following:

The Maersk Messina (Singapore flag), Asphalt Princess (Panama flag), and an unnamed tanker are in the area, according to MarineTraffic. The Front Crown and Golden Brilliant, both located nearby are listed as "Not Under Command", meaning that through some exceptional circumstance, they are unable to maneuver and are therefore unable to keep out of the way of another vessel.

The region is on edge following last week's drone attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker off Oman which left two international crew members dead. Israel and the US have warned they are preparing 'action' against Iran, which they blamed for the incident.

Royal Omani Air Force C-295 maritime patrol aircraft for SAR on the way to the incident area in the Gulf of Oman now pic.twitter.com/3DZEHAY39t — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) August 3, 2021

Iran for its part has said it will respond with a "strong and crushing" military response to any provocations. While the developing incident in the Gulf could simply be a vessel temporarily experiencing technical difficulties, there are fears of a new incident related to the renewed Iran and Israel 'shadow war' in the region.

Current situation:



No one knows what the heck is happening. UKMTO issued a "non piracy" related warning. Some British connected tankers have taken odd tracks. Apart from that, we have very little. — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 3, 2021

Iranian state media is reporting this, however:

developing...