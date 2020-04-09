UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Leaves Intensive Care

Though he remains hospitalized, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left intensive care, Downing Street said Thursday afternoon.

The news will come as great relief to Britons who rallied around the PM this week as his condition deteriorated markedly, nearly leading to his intubation.

Fortunately, he was able to avoid that - though he did briefly receive oxygen assistance.

It remains unclear when Johnson will return to leading Britain. Dominic Raab said Thursday that he hadn't spoken with Johnson directly in days, but assured the public that an update would arrive by the evening.

The PM has reportedly been moved back to the ward in the unnamed UK hospital where he is receiving treatment. His office said that he remains in "good spirits".

All told, he spent 3 nights in the ICU.

Given his speedy improvement, we can't help but wonder if he was given the 'quine.