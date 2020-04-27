UK Removes China From Official COVID-19 Statistics Over Wonky Death Toll

The UK has removed China from its official coronavirus statistics due to the CCP's insistence that just 4,636 people have died of the disease despite clear evidence to the contrary.

According to the Daily Mail, the move is a snub due to Beijing's early attempts to cover-up the outbreak in the wake of accusations that China and the World Health Organization (WHO) colluded to downplay the situation.

The people of Wuhan believe the death toll in their city that was the epicentre of the outbreak is 42,000 - not the 3,182 claimed by China. In America, the Trump administration is ramping up its attacks on Beijing - blaming President Xi's government for letting COVID-19 spread across the globe unchecked while the Communist regime saved face. Trump is backed by large numbers of Republican politicians amid claims from the US intelligence community that the virus escaped from a lab near Wuhan in an accident involving an intern. -Daily Mail

In March, scientific advisers warned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that China's official numbers could be 'downplayed by a factor of 15 to 40 times.'

“There is a disgusting disinformation campaign going on and it is unacceptable,” an anonymous government source told The Mail. “They [the Chinese government] know they have got this badly wrong and rather than owning it they are spreading lies.” “It is going to be back to the diplomatic drawing board after this. Rethink is an understatement,” another government source said, with a further source adding that “There has to be a reckoning when this is over.” -Daily Mail

Meanwhile, Radio Free Asia (funded by the US State Department) reported in late March that "seven large funeral homes in Wuhan have been handing out the cremated remains of around 500 people to their families every day, suggesting that far more people died than ever made the official statistics."

The Mail also points out that while China was lying about the disease's transmissibility, Wuhan hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people - right before millions embarked on global travel to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

China has also come under fire for silencing and arresting doctors and journalists in Wuhan who tried to warn people about the seriousness of the emerging disease.

Even the mayor of Wuhan suggested in an interview with Chinese state television that Communist Party leadership prohibited him from warning the public until January 20. By the time Xi issued the public warning, more than 3,000 people had been infected during almost a week of public silence, according to internal documents and expert estimates based on retrospective infection data. -Daily Mail

So, as of Friday, the UK will no longer show China on charts detailing international coronavirus cases and deaths.