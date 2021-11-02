Ukraine Denies WaPo Report Of Russian Troop Build-Up Near Border

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Monday denied a report from The Washington Post that said Russia is building up troops near its border with Ukraine.

The Post report cited anonymous US and European officials who said they were concerned over Russian troop movements. But Ukraine said they have not observed any such movements near the border.

Getty Images

"As of November 1st, 2021, an additional transfer of Russian units, weapons and military equipment to the state border of Ukraine was not recorded," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Western media hyping up the movement of Russian troops in the region is nothing new. The Post report claims Russia has taken a "harder line" against Ukraine, citing comments from Russian officials over Ukraine’s increasing ties with the West and NATO.

The Pentagon also seems to be downplaying the new claims of Russian troop movements:

However, the Pentagon said it was aware of public reports about "unusual activity." "We're certainly monitoring the region closely as we always do so and as we've said before, any escalatory or aggressive actions will be of great concern to the United States," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

US and NATO activity has increased in the Black Sea, and the Western powers continue to boost ties with Kyiv. These steps and the US support for the 2014 coup in Ukraine are extreme provocations towards Moscow, but the context is almost always missing in Western media reports.

This one is especially ridiculous:



HL: Satellite images show new Russian military buildup near Ukraine



2nd para:”images show a buildup of armored units, tanks & artillery along with ground troops massing near the Russian town of Yelnya close to the border of Belarus.”



🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻 pic.twitter.com/fMZxBcSro4 — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) November 2, 2021

In October, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Visited Kyiv and signaled that the door is still open for Ukraine to eventually join NATO. His visit to Ukraine and other states in the region coincided with the US flying B-1B bombers over the Black Sea.