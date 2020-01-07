Ukrainian Boeing 737 With 180 On Board Crashes After Takeoff From Iran

Raising chilling memories of the downing of MH-17 (false-flag) in Ukraine, the devastating news that a Ukrainian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet has crashed following takeoff from Iran is fascinatingly coincidental with tonight's massive escalation (and rapid de-escalation) in Iraq.

Iranian state TV has confirmed the Ukrainian airplane, carrying 180 passengers and crew, has crashed near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport in Iran, after suffering technical problems minutes after take-off.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

The following clip is circulating social media claiming to be the last few seconds of the flight. Judging by the fireball, "technical" problems would be an understatement...

This terrible accident comes after Iranian President Rouhani appeared to threaten a western airliner,

Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655

Never threaten the Iranian nation. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 6, 2020

290 is a reference to the death toll from downed Iran Air Flight 655: in 1988, the U.S. warship Vincennes mistakenly shot down an Iranian passenger plane over the Gulf, killing all 290 aboard.

The attack was the deadliest aviation disaster involving an Airbus A300, as well as the deadliest to occur in Iran.