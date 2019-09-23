Ukrainian Clusterf*ck: Public Orgy Forced To Stop Selling Tickets Due To Geopolitical Unrest

Political unrest in Ukraine has forced the organizers of a Kiev sex party to resort to handpicking its guests, instead of allowing public ticket sales, according to the NY Post.

Many of the expected guests at an upcoming orgy organized by sex-party group Snctm were said to be "rich, powerful Russians", who aren't in favor in Ukraine at the moment.

This has the party's organizers on edge.

One sex party insider said:

“We’re concerned that heavily armed groups of Ukrainian police will come in and zip tie and detain everyone at gunpoint. This happens.”

The insider continued:

“These parties are tolerated when the attendees are aligned with the political groups in power. When that ceases to be the case, we become a target for political [and] law-enforcement harassment.”

Even though Snctm hosted parties in Kiev in January and May, the company's new management has grown weary about the idea of risking another ticketed event in the midst of the current geopolitical climate.

The insider concluded:

“Many of our attendees are politically exposed, and a group of rich, powerful Russians having a sex party in Ukraine right now is something we have to keep discrete and underground. They just had a war; Kremlin-Ukraine relations are a bit touchy.”

Previous Snctm parties in the United States have been held in the Hamptons, New York City and Miami and have been attended by celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Bill Maher.