UN Accuses China Of Censoring COVID Research As Global Deaths Near 400k: Live Updates

Summary:

Vegas prepares to reopen

UN accuses China of censoring COVID research

BoJo reimposes travel restrictions as EU reopens borders

Russia reports another jump in cases

Global cases near 6.5 million

US bars Chinese passenger airlines

* * *

Following a fifth night of unrest across the US, analysts are trying to suss out when any spike in COVID-19 infections might occur.

FUNDSTRAT: consumers have become even less "risk averse" and more willing to venture out of their homes. The 6 categories where we see a meaningful increase are below. — @fundstrat



(per Gordon Haskett’s weekly survey data) pic.twitter.com/GQw17UZ2Hb — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) June 3, 2020

While several states, including Florida, have already reported spikes in deaths (likely a trend that was in place before the street violence across the US began) and others have, more alarmingly, reported spikes in new case, Minnesota has already said it plans to test all 7,000 national guardsmen deployed last week after at least one tested positive and more showed symptoms of early infection.

Following the latest bombshell report exposing how China manipulated the WHO Into parroting its lies and deflections, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet warned Wednesday that China and other Asian nations were using the virus as an excuse to crack down on political freedoms.

Apparently, the UN has documented "more than a dozen cases of medical professionals, academics and ordinary citizens who appear to have been detained, and in some instances charged, for publishing their views or other information on the situation related to COVID-19," or for criticizing the government.

PM BoJo said quarantine measures Britain plans to reintroduce for almost all international travellers from June 8 are critical to preventing a second outbreak of the virus. Asked during PMQs to explain why Britain is reintroducing the steps now, just as many other countries are lifting quarantine rules, Johnson claims: "As we get the rate of infection down, with the efforts that we are making as a country, it is vital that we avoid reinfection."

Spain, and most other European countries badly hit by the virus, is working on starting to gradually allow tourists from "more secure" countries to return to Spain without needing to quarantine for 2 weeks beginning late this month. Austria is planning to scrap controls for all land borders except for Italy. And Germany said Wednesday it plans to lift a travel ban for EU member states along with the UK, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland beginning June 15.

Globally, the number of COVID cases has topped 6.4 million while deaths are nearing 400k.

In the Middle East, mosques have reopened for daily prayers and children returned to nursery schools in an easing of coronavirus restrictions in the Gaza Strip.

The US has just announced plans to ban Chinese airlines.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas is preparing to reopen amid rumors that bookings were much larger than expected. Though many of the larger companies are leaving some of their properties closed, gambling is set to begin at 12:01.

American biotech firm Novavax, which launched human trials in Australia last week for a COVID vaccine, has entered into a deal with contract drugmaker AGC Biologics to manufacture its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, should it pan out, the latest example of a biotech company working on a vaccine appearing to say something when, in fact, saying nothing.

Finally, Russia has reported 8,536 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its nationwide tally to 432,277, the third-highest in the world. Its death toll reached 5,215 after the authorities said they had recorded another 178 COVID-19 deaths over the last day.