US-Backed Forces Seize Syrian Commercial Bank In Oil-Rich Northeast Province

Via AlMasdarNews.com,

U.S.-backed forces have seized a Syrian Commercial Bank branch in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, as they expelled all the employees inside the building and established full control over the site. The Syrian Commercial Bank is the largest commercial bank in Syria and is state-owned, headquartered in Damascus. Since 2011 it's been under US and EU sanctions.

According to a field report, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), alongside the U.S. Coalition, attacked the main building of the Syrian Commercial Bank branch of the government located within the gathering of official departments in the southern section of Ghuweiran District, at the entrance of Al-Zohour neighborhood in Hasakah city.

File image via AFP/CNN

“The building that was controlled by the SDF is located near the Industrial Prison, the Industrial Secondary School, and the Industrial Institute,” a source told Sputnik Arabic.

The southern section of the Al-Ghuweiran District is where the Industrial Prison is located; this is the same jail that the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) broke out of earlier this month.

The U.S. Coalition and SDF reportedly expelled government officials and students from the Tourism Directorate building, which also includes the hotel’s tourist high school and the Technical Institute for Tourist and Hotel Sciences in the Al-Zuhour neighborhood of Al-Hasakah.

The Commercial Bank building and the Tourism Directorate building were captured by the SDF troops in August of 2016 after attacking the sites of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

US troops with Bradley Fighting Vehicle at a base in Syria's Hasakah province. Image source: NPR

However, following the implementation of the Hmeimim Agreement last year, the building was returned to the Syrian government, which allowed the bank to resume its work.

These developments come amid the arrival of military and logistical reinforcements for the U.S. military to its bases in the governorates of Al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor.

Meanwhile University of Oklahoma professor and expert on the region Joshua Landis highlighted the words of US special envoy to Syria James Jeffrey this week as follows: "He pledged that the United States will continue to deny Syria - international funding, reconstruction, oil, banking, agriculture & recognition of government."