US Congressional Delegation Denied Visas In Beijing Over Planned Stop In Taiwan

Over the past several weeks there has been an ongoing tit-for-tat between visas granted by China and the United States for each others citizens. One of the more significant, we found out Sunday in the Wall Street Journal , is that China barred a bipartisan delegation of American lawmakers over their planned stop in Taiwan.

Chinese paramilitary police march in a Beijing airport, Sept. 28. PHOTO: NOEL CELIS/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES

Rep. Sean Maloney (D-NY) writes in Sunday a Journal Op-Ed that "Chinese officials told members of my staff on multiple occasions that if I canceled the trip to Taiwan, I would be granted a visa."

Maloney calls it "visa blackmail, designed to stanch the longstanding tradition of robust U.S. congressional engagement with Taiwan..."

When Maloney refused to cancel the Taiwan leg, Chinese officials then demanded that he issue a statement endorsing Beijing's version of the "one China policy," acknowledging mainland China to be the only sovereign China, "delegitimizing Taiwan’s political existence and further isolating the island’s 24 million people," writes Maloney.

Undoubtedly Beijing is threatened by what Taiwan demonstrates—that a distinctly Chinese democracy can thrive. Taiwan’s political success challenges the lies and excuses of the authoritarian Chinese Communist Party. Accordingly, Chinese President Xi Jinping has used economic coercion and military pressure to try to strangle the island’s democracy and force it to reunify with the mainland. In recent years major U.S. companies, including Marriott Hotels and United, Delta and American Airlines, have been pressured into removing from their websites references to Taiwan as a country. Most critically, China interfered in Taiwan’s 2018 municipal elections through massive state-sponsored disinformation campaigns and illicit funding of pro-Beijing candidates. There are signs that China seeks to use the same playbook in Taiwan’s January 2020 presidential election. -WSJ

According to Maloney, China has been actively suppressing US support for the Hong Kong protests, as well as over a million Uighur Muslims held in 'reeducation camps' in Xinjiang, as part of the same need to control the international narrative and limit engagement with Taiwan - something the NBA has recently learned can be very costly.

Last week in response to growing support over the Hong Kong protests, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said multiple times that US businesses - including the NBA, would need to adhere to Chinese public opinion.

By pushing propaganda degrading the Hong Kong protesters and Uighur detainees, China fans the flames of nationalism, promoting boycotts of U.S. enterprises that dare to depart from the party line. U.S. companies, increasingly reliant on the Chinese market, are then forced to choose between their bottom lines and core American values. They often accede to China’s demands. Last week Apple decided to remove HKmap.live, which had allowed Hong Kongers to track police movements through crowd-sourced inputs, from its App Store. -WSJ

Maloney believes that China banning US lawmakers is just the latest step in a series of crackdowns against foreign involvement in their politics - something he says Beijing would be wise to reconsider in light of the US obligations under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which calls for continuously strong ties between America and Taiwan.

"Ham-handed and obtusely enforced pressure campaigns, such as the one targeting my delegation, will invigorate congressional support for Taiwan," Maloney concludes.

Tit for tat

Last week, the Trump administration announced that it would impose visa restrictions on Chinese government officials involved in the mass detention of Uighur Muslims in western China.

"The US calls on the People’s Republic of China to immediately end its campaign of repression in Xinjiang, release all those arbitrarily detained and cease efforts to coerce members of Chinese Muslim minority groups residing abroad to return to China to face an uncertain fate," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, adding that China had pursued a "highly repressive campaign" against minority groups in the region.

Last Monday, US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross announced the blacklisting of 28 new Chinese entities over human rights abuses in Xinjiang. American companies will need to apply for special licenses in order to sell US-made goods to anyone on the list - including Hikvision and Dahua, which make surveillance equipment.

China, meanwhile, announced that it would be tightening visa restrictions for US nationals with ties to anti-China groups, according to Bloomberg.

The Chinese rules would mandate the drafting of a list of U.S. military and CIA-linked institutions and rights groups, and the addition of their employees to a visa blacklist, according to the sources, who declined to be identified. The tighter restrictions come amid heightened concern in Beijing that the United States and other governments are using such organizations to incite anti-government protests in both mainland China and Hong Kong, and would also be in retaliation for the U.S. visa restrictions against Chinese researchers and officials, the first source said. -Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg's source, "The plan has been widely discussed by senior police officers over recent months, but made more likely to be implemented after the Hong Kong protests and the U.S. visa ban on Chinese officials."