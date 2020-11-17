US COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach New Record As Global Cases Top 55 Million: Live Updates

Summary:

Global cases top 55 million

US hospitalizations at new record

US seeing 150k new cases per day

India outbreak continues to slow

Australian PM heads to Tokyo

Illinois, Michigan more than 10k+ new cases

* * *

From California to New Jersey, states are reimposing strict new lockdown measures with roughly a week and a half to go before the holiday, with California pulling the partial-lockdown "emergency break" and Michigan adopting one of its own to last at least 3 weeks.

The new restrictions follow an unprecedented surge, with the US reporting a million new infections during the first ten days of November, prompting health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci to warn that both Thanksgiving and Christmas should be cancelled this year. On Monday, Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House task force, said she isn't seeing a plateau in new cases.

New cases are averaging 150k new cases per day in the US, an increase of 37% over the past week, with hospitalizations hitting a new peak of 73k. Additionally, the 7-day average for deaths has climbed to 1,128, the highest level since the summer. All of this, of course, follows news that Moderna's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine is even more effective than Pfizer's, creating that "light at the end of the tunnel" that recently helped push the Dow to a new record.

But reality was setting back in on Tuesday, as US futs pointed to a drop at the open. According to data from Bloomberg, Pennsylvania has seen a 14% jump in total cases, while Ohio’s have surged 19%, Washington state’s climbed 11% and Illinois’s are up 18%. Michigan’s cases have increased 20%, the most since April.

After VP Mike Pence insisted that plenty of hospital beds remain open around the country, hospitalizations per million people has topped 500 in ND an SD. 8 states have more than 400 per million hospitalized.

Illinois and Michigan reported more than 10k new cases yesterday, as the present wave of the outbreak remains centered on the midwest.

Global cases have topped 55 million as of Tuesday morning, thanks to the latest numbers out of Europe and Asia. Deaths worldwide have reached 1,329,556. The world added more than half a million new cases yesterday, down from record highs seen earlier this month, but still higher than at any time during the spring and summer.

Here's some more news from overnight and Tuesday morning:

India continues to report a dip in cases, with 29,163 infections in the last 24 hours a day after recording a four-month low of 30,548. Total infections in the country have hit 8.87 million while the death toll has jumped by 449 to 130,519 (Source: Nikkei).

Pfizer says it is starting a pilot program for COVID-19 immunization in four U.S. states to help refine a plan to deploy its vaccine candidate. The U.S. drugmaker has selected Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee (Source: Nikkei).

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives in Tokyo to discuss with Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga about strengthening ties, including establishing a framework for each country's troops to train together and conduct joint military operations. Morrison will be the first foreign leader to meet Suga and is expected to spend the nationally mandated two weeks in quarantine when he returns home (Source: Nikkei).