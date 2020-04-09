US Fighter Jets Intercept Two Russian Aircraft Over Bering Sea

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 08:54

US F-22 fighter jets intercepted two Russian IL-38 patrol aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on Wednesday, according to a Thursday report by the North American Aerospace Defense Command. The US jets were accompanied by a KC-135 Stratotanker and an E-3 AWACS aircraft.

via Jetphotos.com

The aircraft were intercepted in the Bering Sea, north of the Aleutian Islands - and did not enter US or Canadian airspace.

"This is the latest of several occasions in the past month in which we have intercepted Russian aircraft operating near the approaches to our nations. We continue to execute our no-fail homeland defense missions with the same capability and capacity we always bring to the fight," said NORAD in a statement.