US Marines Activate Space Unit As Race To Secure Low Earth Orbit Intensifies 

On Friday, the Marine Corps activated a new, specialized unit called the Marine Corps Forces Space Command (MARFORSPACE) as a subordinate organization to US Space Command, which will "provide space operational support to the Fleet Marine Force while building a convergence capability to increase warfighter lethality," read a US Space Command press release.

Pumped to have you on the team, @MARFORSPACE! — U.S. Space Command (@US_SpaceCom) November 13, 2020

Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew G. Gravy will be the "dual-hatted" commander of MARFORSPACE and Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER).

MARFORSPACE will be based at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, while MARFORCYBER is headquartered at Fort Meade, Maryland.

"We have an incredible opportunity to create a synergy across the information environment based on our unique position within the naval and joint force. "Space and cyber are critical capabilities in the information environment that, when brought together, can provide a competitive advantage. Convergence requires flexible and interconnected teams focused on solving hard problems with speed. We cannot be successful in these technology-heavy domains without prioritizing people, ideas and things ... in that order," Gravy said.

As early as 2017, we outlined to readers how the military was preparing for new hybrid wars in outer space and cyberspace.

MARFORSPACE will join the Space Command division that plans and manages global space operations. The new unit will also provide critical data to other services and allied partners.

Earlier this month, Space Command hosted a ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, celebrating the 245th anniversary of the Marine Corps.

"Today, in a world marked by international uncertainty, antagonism between competing powers, and a continuing Global War on Terror, our Marine service component, Marine Forces Space, strengthens our space warfighting capabilities with an esprit de corps and Warrior ethos that has made the United States Marine Corps "no better friend, no worse enemy." said Space Command leader Gen. James Dickerson.

Under the Trump administration, there's been a tremendous effort, via the creation of Space Force, to maintain, protect, and expand US dominance in outer space.

The importance of protecting US satellites and other space-based assets is critical for US military land or sea-based operations. They allow instantaneous communication across modern battlefields, identify enemy and track movements, follow weather patterns, guide navigational systems, and allow smart bombs to glide to targets.

Without these capabilities and the potential threat, Russia and or China could use advanced weaponry to destroy US spy satellites - the race to secure outer space will likely continue no matter who becomes president on Jan. 20.