US Military Unlikely To Withdraw From Syria's Key Oil Fields: Report

Via AlmasdarNews.com,

The U.S. Armed Forces are not withdrawing from the eastern Euphrates River Valley region of Deir Ezzor or its plethora of oil fields, a military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the U.S. Armed Forces won’t withdraw from these areas because of Iran’s presence in eastern Syria and the reality that Damascus would again have access to Deir Ezzor’s vital oil fields.

US special forces convoy in Syria, via ABC News

He would add the United States' two largest military bases in Syria are in the east near some of the country’s largest oil fields like Al-Omar.

Damascus has wanted the Al-Omar and Conoco oil fields to be returned to their government; however, with the U.S.’ large military presence in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, they have found themselves blocked from these critical petrol supplies.

Above: overhead view Conoco/Tabiya plant. ConocoPhillips founded it, yet is not currently associated with it (since 2005).

Furthermore, with the ongoing sanctions against the Syrian government, the U.S. administration sees the return of these oil fields to Damascus as a benefit to the state and their allies like Iran.

Syria has been under an economic siege for several years now, leaving much of the country in dire need of resources like medicine, gas, and other vital items.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is preparing to enter Raqqa city in northern Syria for the first time since 2013, a military source told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the army has begun moving its troops to the area around the city as they have been given the green light to enter once the U.S. Armed Forces withdraw.