US Navy Helicopter Crashes Off San Diego Coast

A US helicopter embarked from USS Abraham Lincoln stationed in San Diego crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations off the coast, according to U.S. 3rd Fleet Public Affairs.

The Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk was carrying a crew of six when it crashed into the ocean approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego around 1630 local time Tuesday.

"An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 3. "Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets. More information will be posted as it becomes available. "Currently, one crew member has been rescued and search efforts continue for the other crewmembers continue." -U.S. 3rd Fleet Public Affairs

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

If you've ever been to San Diego, the Seahawks are a common fixed rotor military helicopter seen in the skies.

Retired Air Force Maj. Glenn Ignazio told FOX 5 the Seahawk has an "exceptional safety record" over two decades. The helicopter was first introduced in 1979.

"The Blackhawk main body that it is built off of is the same aircraft that is used throughout the Air Force, the Army and, of course, many militaries around the world," Ignazio said. "It's a very safe aircraft."

More updates will follow on the status of the remaining crew members that Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets continue to search for in the early hours on Wednesday.