US Officials: Turkey Deliberately Releasing ISIS Prisoners, Then Blaming Kurdish Forces

Invading Turkish-backed forces are freeing Islamic State prisoners, according to Foreign Policy, also "executing Kurdish prisoners and killing unarmed civilians, videos show."

On Monday a senior U.S. administration official told reporters that Turkey's Syrian Islamist ground proxies are "going to unguarded prisons and releasing ISIS detainees - then blaming Syrian Democratic Forces."

And following prior reports since the start of Turkey's 'Operation Peace Spring' of mass ISIS prison breaks as Kurdish positions came under Turkish artillery fire, more former US captives are taking advantage of the chaos.

Ain Isa IDP camp, today. Dozens more people including ISIS families have fled after Asayish (internal security forces) lost control over the camp. pic.twitter.com/FX79PjZxge — zana amedi (@zana_medi) October 15, 2019

“The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Sunday that close to 800 members of a camp holding the families of ISIS fighters had escaped after Turkish shelling,” according to an NBC News report. ISIS jail breaks have been reported in places like Ain Issa and Qamlishi city, near the Turkish border, among others.

After President Trump last week said Erdogan assured him Turkey would be taking charge of ISIS prisoners amid its incursion into northeast Syria, the president has since issued a statement as part of newly announced sanctions on Ankara, saying "Turkey must ensure the safety of civilians, including relgious and ethnic minorities, and is now, or may in the future, responsible for the ongoing detention of ISIS terrorist in the region."

On Monday morning Trump echoed the talking points of Turkish officials in a tweet, who have alleged the Kurds themselves are purposefully letting ISIS terrorists go free, speculating, "Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved."

Trump has since implied that it's now also Assad and Russia's problem to clean up the ISIS threat and "protect the Kurds":

Some people want the United States to protect the 7,000 mile away Border of Syria, presided over by Bashar al-Assad, our enemy. At the same time, Syria and whoever they chose to help, wants naturally to protect the Kurds.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

However, widespread reports suggest Turkey is actually freeing ISIS prisons, or at least 'looking the other way' as inmates make their escape. It should be noted that many of Turkey's ground proxy forces are made up of ex-ISIS members now on Erdogan's payroll.

And years after the United States actually supported the very same groups (of FSA and Syrian Islamist 'rebel' militants), the mainstream media is finally admitting the fact these Turkish-backed fighters are essentially ISIS who have conveniently changed stripes:

WATCH: Turkey using militias to advance in Syria, including former Al Qaeda and ISIS members “close to U.S. forces” #MTP #IfItsSunday @RichardEngel: "The situation is not how it has been portrayed over the last several days as a conventional Turkish assault." pic.twitter.com/yUBoojNLsy — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 13, 2019

But the long-term question remains, if thousands of ISIS prisoners escape during the current chaos of war in the northeast Syria, where will they show up next?

In total the SDF has been responsible for guarding over 10,000 ISIS prisoners in the region, not to mention the many more ISIS family members kept at places like al-Hol, with a population of 70,000.

There's concern they could be the next wave of terrorists to conduct attacks in Europe or even against American targets.

Incredible: US officials are now admitting "rebels" from the "Free Syrian Army" that are embedded with the Turkish army are intentionally freeing ISIS prisoners, while massacring civilians



These are some of the "moderate rebels" the CIA armed and trainedhttps://t.co/x5389IgVNx — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) October 15, 2019

Indeed years of media propaganda related to Syria and its 'rebel' forces is now unraveling fast.