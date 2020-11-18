US Sees Most COVID Deaths Since Spring, FDA Approves Rapid Home Test: Live Updates

Summary:

US suffers most new deaths in months

Pfizer vaccine now 95% effective

Lucira home test approved

FDA panel to meet next month to discuss vaccines

Tokyo sees record jump in cases

PA orders new restrictions

India outbreak continues to weaken

LA County prepares new curfew orders

Sinovac appears to be safe per trial data

* * *

The biggest COVID-19 related news on Wednesday is the release of the final data from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine trial, which showed the vaccine to be 95% effective, on par with Moderna's mRNA vaccine results, which were released earlier in the week. While we await Moderna's "final" data showing its vaccine to be 96% effective, it's worth noting that this wasn't the only new development in the battle against the virus.

Following the announcement, it was reported that a critical FDA panel will meet on Dec. 8 to discuss the first wave of COVID-19 vaccines, raising the possibility that the first general-use approvals might come around then, or shortly after.

Lucira's rapid home test for the virus was just approved for emergency use by the FDA on Wednesday, granting a powerful new tool that can allow exposed persons to text themselves without potentially putting others at risk. The test is the first that can be fully self-administered, and it can provide results at home in 30 minutes or less. The approval comes at a time when the US is reporting an average of 150,000 new coronavirus cases per day.

“This new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn in the statement.

In other news, after announcing early Wednesday (local time) that Tokyo would be placed on the highest new alert level to stop the spread of the virus, daily coronavirus cases in Tokyo hit a new record of 493 on Wednesday, topping the previous record of 472 set on Aug. 1.

Across the US, 20 states are seeing hospitalizations reach peak levels.

Deaths are surging higher in the Midwest to new record levels, though they're also rising in other regions as well. The US reported more than 1,550 new deaths yesterday, its largest daily tally since the spring.

Here's more COVID news from Wednesday morning and overnight:

Yesterday, Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health announced new targeted efforts to slow the spread of the virus in the state, including strengthening a mandatory mask order, along with a new mandate for those traveling to PA from out of state (Source: WGAL).

Following this morning's Pfizer news, the Indian government is reportedly in talks with Pfizer and Moderna for COVID-19 vaccine.

Los Angeles County plans to implement a curfew from 2200-0600 beginning on Friday night and restaurants with outdoor dining, breweries and wineries will be reduced to 50% capacity (Source: Newswires).

The US isn't the only country with some helpful vaccine news: Sinovac's vaccine CORONAVAC appeared to be safe and well tolerated at all doses according to Phase 1/2 study, while phase 3 will be crucial to determine the immune response according to researchers. Researchers also stated the vaccine is suitable for emergency use during the pandemic and noted that antibody levels induced by the vaccine were lower than those seen in people that have recovered from the virus.

Tokyo is preparing to raise its coronavirus infection alert status to the highest of level 4. Elsewhere, South Australia’s Premier announced mobility restrictions amid the ongoing outbreak in the state with all schools, universities, takeaway food, pubs and cafes to be shut for 6 days. (Source: Nikkei).

India reports 38,617 new cases, up from 29,163 the previous day, bringing the total to 8.91 million. The death toll jumped by 474 to 130,993 (Source: Nikkei).

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall announced a six-day lockdown to stamp out an outbreak that has now expanded to 22 new cases, warning that the strain of coronavirus detected was especially worrying.