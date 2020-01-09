US Steps Up Pressure On UK To Abandon Huawei Ahead Of Decision   

The Trump administration is about to make the final call to the U.K. to abandon the plan to upgrade its telecommunication networks with Huawei, sources told Reuters.

The U.K. will make the final decision at the end of the month, whether to use Huawei equipment to build out the country’s 5G network has been met with fierce criticism from officials in the Trump administration.

Huawei spokesman told Reuters that U.K. lawmakers have confirmed the company won’t use its equipment for intelligence sharing networks: “Our 5G equipment does not pose a threat to information security,” the spokesman said, adding that, “We are confident the U.K. government will take an evidence-based approach when making its decision about Huawei’s inclusion in the 5G network.”

Another source told Reuters that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would discuss the Huawei situation with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at a meeting in Washington on Thursday. Pompeo is expected to pressure Raab to reject the use of Huawei.

The Trump administration seems to be “cocking the pistol,” one source said, who had direct knowledge of the British government’s stance on Huawei told Reuters. “What’s unclear is how, when, or indeed if it will actually be fired.”

“The security and resilience of the U.K.’s telecoms networks is of paramount importance. The government continues to consider its position on high-risk vendors, and a decision will be made in due course,” a U.K. spokesman said.

While Trump administration officials are attempting to persuade the U.K. to block Huawei, the country is turning out to be an important battleground in the geopolitical tug-of-war with China.