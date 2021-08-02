US Women's Soccer Team Smoked By Canada; Rapinoe Mocked

In a stunning upset, the Canadian women's soccer team defeated the US women's national soccer team 1-0 in the Tokyo Olympics semifinal on Monday - leaving USWNT with the bronze if they win their next match. The win marks Canada's first victory in 20 years over the United States.

USWNT miss out on the Olympic final 😱



Canada advances to the gold-medal match after a 1-0 win over USA pic.twitter.com/bTGcrRrV5L — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 2, 2021

Canada, ranked 8th in the world, clinched the win after Jessie Fleming scored a goal in the 74th minute following a penalty by the USWNT - which entered the Olympics as the top-ranked team in the world, only to be clobbered by Sweden in an opening loss, ending their 44-game undefeated streak.

Illustration via @GPrime85

"We didn't expect it to be easy," said woke, flag-dropping, Anthem-kneeling USWNT star Megan Rapinoe (aka the "i" in "team"), adding: "It's all the best teams in the world and everything's on the line. We couldn't unlock it."

"There's still a medal on the line" - @mPinoe



Say it with us: ALL MEDALS ARE GOOD MEDALS 🥇 🥈 🥉#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/fHEFm9xYaw — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) August 2, 2021

The self-righteous Rapinoe was savaged on Twitter after the loss.

I hope the #USWNT lose the bronze game too! 👏 #karma don’t kneel in front of the 🇺🇸 next time. Why represent a country you’re not proud of? Yea you @mPinoe, concentrate on soccer instead of politics. 🇨🇦 Good win! pic.twitter.com/NeINL4wekw — Aldo 🇮🇹🇺🇸⚽️ (@Aldo_Giammusso) August 2, 2021

RAPINOE TEARS

INJECT IT INTO MY VEINS 💉💉💉 pic.twitter.com/su74okQRTS — Pawel 🇵🇱 (@WHUPawel) August 2, 2021

I do love it when Megan Rapinoe loses because even though she’s ON Team America, she’s not FOR Team America 🇺🇸 https://t.co/SVBR2JxkqF — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) August 2, 2021

Say it with me. Watching Megan Rapinoe crying after she lost to Team Canada, with a transgender player, is fantastic. Where are those cocky smirks and poses? https://t.co/YK73oza7r1 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 2, 2021

Reminder that the US Women's soccer team is overpaid relative to men.