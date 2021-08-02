print-icon

US Women's Soccer Team Smoked By Canada; Rapinoe Mocked

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Aug 02, 2021 - 11:15 AM

In a stunning upset, the Canadian women's soccer team defeated the US women's national soccer team 1-0 in the Tokyo Olympics semifinal on Monday - leaving USWNT with the bronze if they win their next match. The win marks Canada's first victory in 20 years over the United States.

Canada, ranked 8th in the world, clinched the win after Jessie Fleming scored a goal in the 74th minute following a penalty by the USWNT - which entered the Olympics as the top-ranked team in the world, only to be clobbered by Sweden in an opening loss, ending their 44-game undefeated streak.

Illustration via @GPrime85

"We didn't expect it to be easy," said woke, flag-dropping, Anthem-kneeling USWNT star Megan Rapinoe (aka the "i" in "team"), adding: "It's all the best teams in the world and everything's on the line. We couldn't unlock it."

The self-righteous Rapinoe was savaged on Twitter after the loss.

Reminder that the US Women's soccer team is overpaid relative to men.

