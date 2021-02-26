print-icon

Merchant Vessel Hit By Explosion In Gulf Of Oman, Report Says

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Feb 26, 2021 - 8:04

The International Maritime Security Construct tweets that the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) is aware of a report "of an explosion on a non-IMSC flagged merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman." The incident occurred at 20:40 GMT on Thursday. 

UKMTO said, "investigations are ongoing. Vessel and crew are reported to be safe and proceeding to next port of call." 

UKMTO's advisory notice shows the location of where the explosion occurred. It warned other vessels in the Gulf of Oman to "exercise caution." 

UKMTO did not provide any details on what caused the explosion. 

Ambrey Intelligence tweets:

"Yesterday at around 20:40 UTC, a vehicles carrier experienced an explosion while underway eastbound in the Gulf of Oman. Ambrey assess the vessel was possibly targeted due to its #Israel Flag of Israel and #UK Flag of United Kingdom affiliations."

Maritime Bulletin believes "HELIOS RAY reportedly suffered an explosion on board in the Gulf of Oman." Current vessel movements show the car carrier has turned around. 

AP News reports the US Navy has been made aware of the incident and closely monitors the situation. 

*This story is developing... 

0