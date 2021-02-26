Merchant Vessel Hit By Explosion In Gulf Of Oman, Report Says

The International Maritime Security Construct tweets that the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) is aware of a report "of an explosion on a non-IMSC flagged merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman." The incident occurred at 20:40 GMT on Thursday.

@IMSC_Sentinel is aware of a UKMTO report of explosion on non-IMSC flagged merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman. Investigations are ongoing. UKMTO advises caution. CTF Sentinel will continue to monitor the situation.



More Details: https://t.co/B0c1RtqkNx pic.twitter.com/kWw7uFrjTE — IMSC - International Maritime Security Construct (@IMSC_Sentinel) February 26, 2021

UKMTO said, "investigations are ongoing. Vessel and crew are reported to be safe and proceeding to next port of call."

UKMTO's advisory notice shows the location of where the explosion occurred. It warned other vessels in the Gulf of Oman to "exercise caution."

UKMTO did not provide any details on what caused the explosion.

Ambrey Intelligence tweets:

"Yesterday at around 20:40 UTC, a vehicles carrier experienced an explosion while underway eastbound in the Gulf of Oman. Ambrey assess the vessel was possibly targeted due to its #Israel Flag of Israel and #UK Flag of United Kingdom affiliations."

#MarineWarRisk: Yesterday at around 20:40 UTC, a vehicles carrier experienced an explosion while underway eastbound in the Gulf of Oman. Ambrey assess the vessel was possibly targeted due to its #Israel 🇮🇱 and #UK 🇬🇧 affiliations. Read more about this incident on the Ambrey MRI. pic.twitter.com/25nakMJmX7 — Ambrey Intelligence (@Ambrey_Intel) February 26, 2021

Maritime Bulletin believes "HELIOS RAY reportedly suffered an explosion on board in the Gulf of Oman." Current vessel movements show the car carrier has turned around.

AP News reports the US Navy has been made aware of the incident and closely monitors the situation.

*This story is developing...