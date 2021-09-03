Victor Orbán: 'Migration Must Be Stopped"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told a forum of leaders in Slovenia that “migration must be stopped” in order to preserve Europe’s cultural heritage.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion at the International Strategy Forum (BSF) in Bled, Orbán asserted that mass migration from Muslim countries was not a reasonable solution to the continent’s demographic decline.

“We do not need outsiders, because they are changing the composition of European societies, the cultural image of Europe, the Christian, family-based system,” Orbán said, noting that the overwhelming majority of migrants were Muslim.

Highlighting how mass migration leads to social dislocation, rising crime and terrorism, Orbán stated plainly, “migration must be stopped.”

Orbán wants the European Union to hand more power back to sovereign states to control their own borders, arguing that a federalized approach to the issue would exacerbate the problem.

As we previously highlighted, as part of an effort to reduce reliance on migration, Hungary passed a policy in 2019 that rewarded married couples with a loan of €30,600 that was completely forgiven after they had three children.

Orbán has repeatedly warned that Europe’s native population decline is a “sickness” and that population replacement via mass migration represents “demographic suicide.”

The Hungarian leader also said during the forum that the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban means that another mass migration crisis is looming.

As we previously highlighted, a top diplomat in Kabul warned that “not even tanks” can stop a potentially large wave of Afghan refugees heading to the continent.

A report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies also cautioned that the 2021 Afghan refugee crisis could make the 2015 refugee crisis look like a “geopolitical walk in the park” in comparison.

* * *

