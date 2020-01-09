Video Captures Alleged Moment Missile Strikes Boeing 737 Over Tehran

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 14:07

With the narrative surrounding the crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737 changing by the minute, shifting away from a initially proposed theory of a technical error and shifting toward speculation the plane was accidentally or not taken down by someone (Iranians? Israelis? CIA?) on the ground, "evidence" is suddenly starting to emerge to validate this latest theory. And so moments ago, an unverified, unconfirmed video has appeared on the Telegram network, purporting to show the moment a missile strikes the Ukrainian flight PS752.

Needless to say, this remains absolutely unconfirmed for now. As a reminder, moments after the crash the first unconfirmed footage of the Ukrainian airplane showed the plan on fire falling near Tehran.

 