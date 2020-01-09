Video Captures Alleged Moment Missile Strikes Boeing 737 Over Tehran

With the narrative surrounding the crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737 changing by the minute, shifting away from a initially proposed theory of a technical error and shifting toward speculation the plane was accidentally or not taken down by someone (Iranians? Israelis? CIA?) on the ground, "evidence" is suddenly starting to emerge to validate this latest theory. And so moments ago, an unverified, unconfirmed video has appeared on the Telegram network, purporting to show the moment a missile strikes the Ukrainian flight PS752.

Iran: Unverified video purports to show Ukrainian flight #PS752 and the moment a missile strikespic.twitter.com/nDiZckxyVD — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) January 9, 2020

Interesting video allegedly showing the moment a missile hits the B737. All the usual caveats apply (unverified source, unverified location, etc.). https://t.co/cKjz4diyOv — David Cenciotti (@cencio4) January 9, 2020

Needless to say, this remains absolutely unconfirmed for now. As a reminder, moments after the crash the first unconfirmed footage of the Ukrainian airplane showed the plan on fire falling near Tehran.